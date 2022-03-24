Creative Outlier Pro headphones launched in the UK

Creative has announced the launch of its latest head[hones in the UK, the Creative Outlier Pro and they will retail for £84.99 in the UK.

The Creative Outlier Pro headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and they have a battery life of up to 60 hours.

Creative Outlier Pro offers users an impeccable listening experience with Hybrid ANC, which is typically found only on high-end headphones. This ANC technology is ‘hybrid’ in that it combines both the feedforward and feedback ANC systems on each earbud to effectively block out unwanted background noises. So, users can stay in the zone while on an important conference call or listening to their favorite tunes without distractions.

On the flip side, users can also switch over to Ambient Mode to let just the right amount of ambient sound in, which comes in handy when users want to be aware of the environment, for example while walking near a traffic junction. The controls are seamless and can be easily accessible with simple taps on the earbuds to toggle between ANC Mode and Ambient Mode, or users can also control it via the Creative app.

In addition, with the new and larger 10 mm graphene-coated driver diaphragms expertly tuned by Creative’s in-house audio engineers, Creative Outlier Pro offers an improved acoustic performance all round. This translates to better clarity, enhanced bass, and effective ANC quality – all while improving power efficiency of the earbuds.

