There are times when you may want to log out of Facebook, you could have been using someone else’s computer or device, or a public or work computer to access your Facebook account. In these instances it is always a good idea to make sure that you have logged out of your account, this will ensure your privacy and security and make sure that no one else has access to your account.

This guide will show you how you can quickly and easily log out of Facebook on a range of devices, including computers, tablets, smartphones web browsers, and more, follow the steps below to log out of your account.

How to log out of the mobile app

If you are using the Facebook mobile app on your device or even a friend’s device to access your Facebook account, then you may wish to log out of the app once you have finished.

Open the Facebook mobile app on your smartphone or tablet and select the three horizontal lines at the top on Android or at the bottom on the iPhone. Now scroll down until you see Settings & Privacy and click that.



Now scroll down to the bottom until you see Log out, click on that and you will be asked if you would like to save your login information for the next time, you can either choose to Save the details or Not Now, if you are using friends device you should select Not Now. You will now be logged out of your Facebook account on your mobile device, you will need to enter your username and password to log in again.

How to log out of Facebook on a computer

If you are logged into Facebook through your web browser on your computer, you can follow these tips to log out of your web browser. Go to www.facebook.com on your web browser and check to see if you are logged in. If you are not logged in then you will be asked to enter your username and password.

To log out of your Facebook account in a web browser on your computer select the account section at the top right-hand side, this will be a small circle with your profile photo in it.

A new menu will pop up, at the bottom of the menu there is a section called Log Out, click on this and you will be automatically logged out of your account in the web browser, this works the same way on a wide range of web browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and many more browsers. You will need to enter your username and password again to log back into your account.

How to log out on a mobile browser

If you do not have the Facebook mobile app installed and instead use Facebook on mobile in a web browser, you can follow these tips to quickly and easily log out of your account in the browser.

To do this open www.facebook.com on your mobile web browser and make sure you are signed in, now select the three lines in the top right-hand corner of the browser and then scroll down to the bottom until you see Log Out. Click on Log Out and you will be asked ‘Are you sure you want to log out?’ select Yes and you will be logged out of Facebook in that web browser on your mobile device.

How to log out of Facebook on all devices

You can also choose to log yourself out of your Facebook account on all devices that you have an active login on, this will log you out of everything at the same time, your computer, your mobile device, any tablets or web browsers, and more that you are logged into.

This can be done on your computer in a web browser, go to www.facebook.com in your browser on your computer and select your account section with your profile picture and then select Settings & Privacy.

Now select Settings and then go to Settings and then Security and Login, now select Where you’re logged in and select See more, now scroll down until you see ‘Lout out of all sessions, click on this and you will be logged out of all devices, except the one you are currently using. You can then follow the steps above to log out of this device.

We hope that you find out guide on how to quickly and easily log out of Facebook on a wide range of devices useful, if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details over at Facebook.

