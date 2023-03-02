How to check Instagram login activity on your Phone

Instagram comes with a range of security features that are designed to keep your login information secure and also make sure you are in control of who logs into your Instagram account.

There are a number of security features that you can enable on your Instagram account to keep it secure and safe from hackers and stop unauthorized access to your account.

You can easily check which devices have access to your Instagram account and when these devices logged into your account.

How to check your Instagram login activity on your Phone

To check your Instagram login activity on an iPhone or Android phone, open the app on your device and make sure you are logged into your account.

Once you have logged into your account open the Instagram homepage on your iPhone or Android device and then select the circle at the bottom with the face in it.

At the top right of your screen you will see three lines above each other, click on those and then select Settings.

Now select Security and then Login Activity, Instagram will now show you a list of your recent logins on your iPhone or Android phone.

You will then see a list at the top with some maps showing the location, you are given two options next to these This Was Me or This Wasn’t.

If you select This Was Me then that device will remain logged into your account. If you see a device and location that you do not recognize then select This Wasn’t me, that device will be logged out of your account.

If you select the This Wasn’t Me option, then it may be a good idea to change your password, if you have spotted a device and location that was logged into your account that you do not recognize. You can find out more information about this over at the Instagram website.

How to check Instagram login activity on your Mac or PC

The best way to check your login activity on a Mac or PC is with a web browser. To do this open Instagram using your web browser on your PC or Mac.

Make sure that you are logged into your Instagram account in your browser and then select Profile from the bottom left menu. Now select the Settings icon at the top right of your screen next to Edit Profile and a new menu will appear.

Select Login Activity from the menu and you will then be taken to a new page with details of all of your recent account logins and activity.

With each of these, you are given the same options as with the mobile app, you can choose to select This Was Me or This Wasn’t Me.

If you find a login to your account from a device and place you do not recognize then select This Wasn’t Me and that device will be logged out of your account. If you do select this option for a device that you did not use to log in to your account, you should definitely change your Instagram password.

Conclusion

We hope that you find this guide on how to check your login history and find out what devices and locations have been using your Instagram account useful.

If you have any comments, suggestions, or any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know, you can find out more details on improving the security of your Instagram account over at Instagram. This will show you how to turn on two-factor authentication for your account and more.

