How to block a phone number on Android

There are a number of occasions when you might feel the need to block a specific phone number on your Android device. This can occur when you receive unwelcome sales calls or are inundated with unwanted robocalls and spam calls that disturb your daily routine.

Fortunately, Android phones offer the flexibility to block these numbers permanently, providing you with a reprieve from these annoyances. Additionally, should you ever change your mind, you retain the option to unblock the numbers at any point in time, giving you complete control over your call preferences.

How do I block a number on my Android Phone?

Blocking a phone number on your Android device is a straightforward process, and there are several methods available to achieve this goal. However, it is important to note that the specific technique for blocking a number might vary slightly, depending on the device manufacturer. Regardless of these minor differences, each method is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that you can easily and effectively block any unwanted callers on your Android smartphone.

The easiest way to block a number on your Android device is from within the Phone app on your handset. To do this open the Phone app and select More with the three dots and then Call History. You will then see a list of calls that you have received and made.

Select the telephone number of the call that you want to block and then select Block/report spam. This telephone number will now be blocked on your device and you will no longer receive any calls from it.

How do I unblock a number on Android?

If you have blocked a number by mistake or want to unblock one that you have blocked, this can easily be done on your Android smartphone. To unblock a number on your Android device open the Phone App and then select More with the three dots, now select Settings > Blocked numbers. You will then see a list of telephone numbers that have been blocked on your device.

Select the telephone number that you want to unblock on your Android Phone and next to it select Clear and then Unblock. This telephone number is no longer blocked on your handset and you will be able to receive telephone calls again.

How do I block unknown or withheld numbers on Android?

Sometimes when we get spam calls or robocalls the caller hides their number completely, there is an option on your Android phone to block all unknown numbers.

To block all unknown telephone numbers on your Android device select and open the Phone app, now select More with the three dots and go to Settings > Blocked numbers, now select the setting for Unknown and turn this on.

Once this setting is turned on you will no longer get any calls from unknown telephone numbers, this setting can always be turned off again by following the steps above.

We hope that you find this guide to be a valuable resource in your quest to halt and diminish the frequency of unsolicited and spam phone calls on your Android device. We strive to provide you with the most accurate and useful information to empower you to take control of your call preferences. Should you have any queries or require further clarification, please don’t hesitate to leave a comment below. You can find out more information about blocking unwanted calls on Android over at Google’s website.

