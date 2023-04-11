How to block and hide your Phone number

There are times when you want to hide or block your number on your phone when making a call. This can be an effective method for safeguarding your personal privacy and maintaining the confidentiality of your mobile phone number while utilizing your iPhone. By doing this, you can ensure that your contact information remains undisclosed to those you call, giving you an added layer of security and peace of mind.

There could be instances when you wish to contact a business to inquire about their offerings, such as products or services, and prefer not to disclose your personal phone number. Similarly, you might be using your personal phone to handle work-related calls and would rather keep your private number confidential from the individuals you are contacting for professional purposes. In these situations, concealing your phone number allows you to maintain a separation between your personal and professional life while safeguarding your privacy.

How do you hide or block your number when making a call?

If you want to hide your number on individual calls then if you are in the USA you can add *67 to the start of the telephone number you are calling. This will hide your number on that individual call you are making.

For example, if you wanted to call Amazon in the USA, their telephone number is 1-888-280-4331, to hide your number on this call you would dial *67-1-888-280-4331.

If you are in the UK then the number that you dial before a call to hide your number is slightly different, you need to place 141 in front of the telephone number you are calling.

For example, let’s say that you want to telephone Apple in the UK, their telephone number is 0800 048 0408, to hide your number on this call you need to dial 141 0800 048 0408.

The number you need to dial in front of the telephone number that you are calling will vary by country, these examples cover the USA and UK. You can also hide your number on your device permanently so all calls do not display your number, the way this is done varies slightly by the device.

How do you permanently block your number on the iPhone?

There is an option on the iPhone to hide your mobile telephone number for every single call that you make from your device. This can be done by permanently changing the settings on your device.

To do this you need to open the Settings app on your iPhone and then select the Phone app, then you need to scroll down until you see Show My Call ID, select that option and then toggle the switch to off.

When this setting is on, any calls that you make will not give out your mobile number to the person that you are calling.

This can be a useful feature if you are using your iPhone to make work calls like many people have been doing when working from home during the global pandemic. You can easily turn this feature off by following the steps above and switching the toggle back on. You can find out more information about this feature over at Apple’s website.

How do I block and hide my number on Android?

This works in a similar way to the iPhone, you need to change the settings on your Android phone to permanently block your mobile number from being given out. The way this is done may vary slightly by Android manufacturer.

To hide and block your mobile number on your Android Phone, select the Phone icon on the menu, and at the top right select Settings, then from the drop-down menu you need to select Calls and then Additional Settings, select Caller ID, and then select Hide Number. Your number will now be hidden and the next time you make a call it will not be given out to the person you are calling. You can find out more information on this over at Google.

The features mentioned earlier are specifically engineered to preserve your privacy and keep your mobile phone number confidential when engaging in telephone conversations without intending to disclose your contact information to the other party. We hope that you find this handy guide useful, if you have any questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Clay Elliot





