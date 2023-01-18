TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3 app for remote storage management

TerraMaster users might be interested to know that the company has introduced a new remote storage management application in the form of the new TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3 app. The latest version of the application features in the user interface that has been modernised and simplified to make it more intuitive and user-friendly says TerraMaster. Equipped with Two-factor authentication the mobile app provides a secure connection to your storage and uses military-grade RSA 2048 encryption that allows data to be stored. “Once stored, Encrypted data cannot be opened or read without the encryption key providing the highest level of data security and protection.”

Teran has also included a new remote administrator function in the application that allows users to manage the TNAS device(s) remotely. Monitoring in real time load and usage directly from your mobile device. Other features include the ability to enable or disable file service, remote terminal access, and other functions and you can even backup data from your phone directly to your NAS.

TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3 app

Easier File Navigation

TNAS Mobile 3 can sort and classify the photos, videos, music and documents in specified folders to quickly select content matching the keywords, thus improving efficiency when searching for videos, music or documents. The addition of Recent Access, Favorites, My Share, and Quick Access enables you to retrieve documents more quickly and easily.

Personal Storage with Privacy

TNAS Mobile 3 gives access to personal storage space for users to store files and data via the mobile device. Storage space can be configured as an encrypted private storage space for private data or a public storage space designed for collaboration. Other users with TNAS Mobile 3 can access, store, and modify files on public space providing easy collaboration between remote workers on the field.

Easier File Sharing

With TNAS Mobile 3, you can easily share files or entire folders to family, friends, collaborators, and other users that has access to the TNAS network remotely. TNAS Mobile 3 even offer advanced settings including expiry date, number of times access is allowed, download permissions, password verifications, and other sharing options.

To download the latest TNAS Mobile 3 app jump over to the official TerraMaster website by following the link below.

Source : TerraMaster





