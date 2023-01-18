QNAP TS-1655 hybrid storage NAS with 8-Core Intel CPU

If you are in the market for a hybrid storage network attached backup and virtualisation solution you might be interested in the new QNAP TS-1655 NAS. The latest creation by QNAP can accommodate 12 x 3.5-inch HDDs and 4 x 2.5-inch SSDs and is powered by an Intel Atom C5125 8-core 2.8 GHz processor supporting Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) technology. The NAS features 4 x UDIMM DDR4 slots and comes with 8GB of RAM preinstalled but can be increased to 128 GB depending on your requirements.

The QNAP TS-1655 NAS also supports Error-Correcting Code memory to deliver server-grade performance and reliability for rugged enterprise IT environments. By installing a dual-port 25GbE network card, the TS-1655 delivers outstanding sequential read/write speeds of 3,499/2,465 MB/s explains QNAP.

QNAP TS-1655 NAS

“The TS-1655 strikes a cost-performance balance with the HDD/SSD hybrid storage design, while also supporting RAID 50/60 that provides high-capacity NAS users with higher data protection and optimum storage space utilization,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Moreover, its SSD-focused design includes built-in M.2 NVMe PCIe slots and dedicated 2.5-inch SSD bays to drive performance-demanding business applications while enabling tiered storage for maximized cost-efficiency. “

“The TS-1655 provides two 2.5GbE RJ45 (2.5G/1G/100M) network ports that support port trunking for load balancing and fault tolerance, assisting organizations in bandwidth demanding applications including virtualization, large file transfers, high-speed backup/restoration, and real-time applications. It can work with QNAP’s managed/unmanaged 2.5GbE/10GbE switches to establish high-speed, secure, and scalable office network environments without going over budget. The TS-1655 supports SR-IOV, and features three PCIe slots for extending NAS capabilities with various expansion cards, such as 5/10/25GbE network cards, QM2 cards for adding M.2 SSDs or 2.5GbE/10GbE network ports, Fibre Channel cards for building SAN storage, and storage expansion cards for connecting QNAP storage expansion enclosures.”

