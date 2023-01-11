QNAP TVS-h874 NAS with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

QNAP has this week introduced its latest network attached storage solution in the form of the TVS-h874 NAS. Featuring options for 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Sixteen-core, i7 Twelve-core Processor and Intel Core Hybrid Technology the NAS features 8x hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drives, up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM; 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots, 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, 2 x PCIe Gen 4 slots; 1 x HDMI output, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Type-A ports.

Featuring the QuTS hero operating system the NAS has been designed with a focus on data integrity and features the ZFS file system. A self-healing and WORM (Write Once, Read Many Times) compliant storage system without to 65,536 snapshots being supported to fully record system status and data.

Specifications references:

– TVS-h874-i7-32G: Intel Core i7 12-core/20-thread Processor with 8 Performance-cores, 4 Efficient-cores, 32 GB DDR4 (2 x 16 GB)

– TVS-h874X-i9-64G (By Request): Intel Core i9 16-core/24-thread Processor with 8 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores, 64 GB DDR4 (2 x 32 GB), 2 x 10GbE RJ45 ports (preinstalled with a dual-port 10GBASE-T network card in the PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot)

“The new TVS-h874 models adopt Intel® Core™ Hybrid Technology, combining Performance-cores and Efficient-cores,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The Performance Hybrid Architecture intelligently allocates CPU cores to different tasks, thus increasing the performance of the new TVS-h874 models by 3.55 times compared with previous models.”

QNAP TVS-h874 NAS

“The TVS-h874 offers new SKUs of TVS-h874-i7-32G with Intel® Core™ i7 12-core/20-thread Processor and TVS-h874X-i9-64G with Intel® Core™ i9 16-core/24-thread Processor, leveraging the Performance Hybrid Architecture for optimized CPU performance. The new models support up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 memory and provide two 2.5GbE ports and M.2 2280 PCIe slots, allowing using NVMe PCIe SSDs to boost IOPS performance when configuring SSD caching.

High-speed PCIe Gen 4 slots are included for extending core NAS functionality, such as adding 10/25GbE network adapters, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, entry-level graphics cards to enable GPU passthrough to VM, and storage expansion cards to connect QNAP expansion enclosures. HDMI output allows users to directly display multimedia or VM content that are stored or running on the TVS-h874. The TVS-h874X-i9-64G is preinstalled with a dual-port 10GBASE-T network card for high-speed transmission demands.”

Source : QNAP





