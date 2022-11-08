QNAP QuTS hero h5.0.1 NAS operating system released

This week QNAP has released a new version of its ZFS-based NAS operating system in the form of QuTS hero h5.0.1. The latest release now supports up to 5 Petabytes Capacity per Shared Folder, LUN Encryption, and Reliable RAID Disk Replacement says QNAP.

“Digital transformation and AI rely on massive data analysis, requiring petabyte-scale storage capacity. As storage speed and capacity grows, preventing silent data corruption and ensuring data integrity becomes essential for business IT,” said Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The ZFS-based QuTS hero NAS prioritizes data security and integrity, making it the first choice for businesses to implement a reliable storage solution for a wide range of applications.”

NAS QuTS hero h5.0.1 features

– Up to 5 petabytes capacity per shared folder

Petabyte-scale capacity gives enterprises the confidence to tackle storage-demanding applications including Big Data analysis, edge computing, and AI.

– Secured file access with LUN encryption

Besides full NAS encryption and shared folder encryption, users can now encrypt specific LUNs to enhance access security.

– RAID disk replacement with spares before potential failure

If NAS drives are failing, indicated through system slow down, S.M.A.R.T. values, or DA Drive Analyzer predictions, affected disks in a RAID group can be replaced at any time using spare disks. This greatly improves system reliability and removes the need for RAID rebuild.

– Windows Search Protocol (WSP) support for mounted shared folders

WSP uses the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol. With WSP, users can search NAS shared folders via Windows when an SMB drive is mounted to the NAS.

The latest version of QNAP’s NAS OS is now available to download from the official QNAP website.

Source : QNAP



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals