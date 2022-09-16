QNAP QTS 5.0.1 NAS operating system released today

QNAP NAS users will be pleased to know that the company has released a new version of its latest NAS operating system in the form of QTS 5.0.1. Bringing with it a wealth of tweaks and enhancements the latest version includes security enhancements offering increased convenience and performance for data protection and day-to-day usage, explains QNAP. New features include support for Enterprise SED or Self-Encrypting Drives and Windows Search Protocol support for NAS shared folders.

QNAP QTS 5.0.1 NAS OS features

– Replace RAID disks before potential failure: If drive errors are indicated through S.M.A.R.T. values, DA Drive Analyzer predictions, or system slow-down, affected disks in a RAID group can be replaced with spare disks at any time. This greatly improves system reliability and removes the need for RAID rebuild.

– Free exFAT support for ARM-based NAS: The exFAT file system supports file sizes up to 16EB and is optimized for flash storage (such as SD cards and USB devices) – helping accelerate large media file transfer and sharing.

– Enhanced transfer speeds for SMB signing and encryption: QTS 5.0.1 supports AES-NI hardware acceleration to increase data signing and encryption/decryption efficiency over SMB 3.0 (Server Message Block), providing up to 5x faster transfer speeds than without AES-NI hardware acceleration. It helps boost system performance while securing sensitive business data.

– Windows Search Protocol (WSP) support for mounted shared folders: QTS 5.0.1 now supports Microsoft WSP, which relies on the SMB protocol. With WSP, users can search NAS shared folders via Windows when an SMB drive is mounted to the NAS.

– Supports Enterprise SED (Self-Encrypting Drives): Besides TCG-OPAL, QTS 5.0.1 supports TCG-Enterprise SED compliant HDDs and SSDs. Users can leverage in-built drive encryption for an extra layer of data protection without requiring extra software or NAS system resources. This is especially useful for organization storing strictly confidential information, such as the public sector, healthcare, and finance.

“In the Information Age, efficient data transfer and file sharing must factor in security and reliability concerns. This is QNAP’s goal when developing the QTS smart NAS operating system,” said Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP has instilled stricter security standards and granular management features to help businesses and individuals confidently manage their data while also safeguarding their digital assets and mitigating growing security threats.”

