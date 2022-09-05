Tecno Megaboook T1 ultra slim Windows 11 laptop

Tecno has launched their new ultra slim Windows 11 laptop this week in the form of the Megaboook T1 powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor supported by options for either 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage or 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD of storage depending on your needs. Equipped with nine ports offering two USB-C ports, HDMI port, USB 3.1, and dual USB 3.0 ports together with a handy card reader and headset jack the new laptop will be available during Q3 2022 although no pricing has been revealed as yet

Equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 17.5 hours of life the laptop measures just 14.8 mm in thickness and weighs 1.48 kg and is equipped with a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen offering users 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits.

Ultra slim Windows 11 laptop

“TECNO MEGABOOK T1 has a unique look with Startrail Phantom that breaks the normal design by adding the expose linear at the surface. The Startrail Phantom features a dual tone with multiple shiny strips running across, which acts like the trajectory of the universe plants. The indistinct “MEGABOOK” bounce on the linear, like the young generation Z who are young and wild. “

“The whole body of MEGABOOK T1 is made with premium aluminium metal to improve the texture with more silky and glassy. The laptop provides 7 colors catering to the young generation’s desire of self-expression. As the Windows 11 slogan “make the everyday easier”, As the Windows 11 slogan “make the everyday easier”, which can help GEN Z use smoothly in daily work, creative, and watch YouTube movies. “

“MEGABOOK T1 Windows 11 laptop provides a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen of 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits, plus the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification for their all-day for work and watching movies without worry. The self-developed TECNO VOC sound system cooperates with DTS sound and AI-powered technology to give an immersed experience in audio and meeting for daily scenarios. The keyboard comes with a starry backlit is fully matched the stylish of the young generation’s needs.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Tecno

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals