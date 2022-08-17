Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports

Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.

The docking station requires a DisplayLink software download although this is typically automatic through Windows, you will need to download the DisplayLink Manager App and install it to benefit from the dock’s full functionality on Apple’s macOS operating system. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the new 4k dual monitor docking station.

Plugable dual 4K display USB-C dock

– Fully Connected – 13-port USB-C docking station hosts 2x 4K monitors in HDMI, DisplayPort or both, 5x USB 3.0 ports, SD and microSD card readers, audio in and out ports, an Ethernet port, and 100W charging—no more crawling under the desk to find an outlet

– 4K Your Way – Ditch the adapters, with 2x HDMI ports and 2x DisplayPort ports, this laptop docking station adapts to you—connect two screens up to 4K 60Hz for ultra smooth video. All connected by a single USB-C cord back to the computer

– Compatibility – Connected to a USB4, Thunderbolt 4 / 3, or full-featured USB-C port and Windows 10, Windows 11, or macOS 11+, this dual display docking station lets you connect up to 2 monitors, even if your laptop only supports 1

– 100W Charging – Leave your power cord in the bag. If your laptop supports USB-C Power Delivery, 100W charging provided by this USB C dock will supply all the power your laptop needs to power your productive endeavors and ensures you get the right charge

– 2 Year Warranty – We love our Plugable products, and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

“The UD-6950PDH USB-C dock features dual 4K 60Hz monitor support without playing favorites by offering two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports, eliminating the need for dongles and adapters in dual monitor setups. With two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports powered by DisplayLink USB graphics, this docking station ensures both of your monitors will reach resolutions up to 4K 60Hz for a smooth frame rate. If you’re going to use a high-resolution monitor, you’re going to need a docking station with a high refresh rate to take advantage of all those pixels.”

“The first thing you’ll notice when connecting to this laptop docking station is the crisp detail splashed across two 4K screens. But there’s a lot more to discover. The UD-6950PDH has 5x USB 3.0 ports with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps.This USB-C laptop docking station also has audio in and out ports for your headphones and mic, SD and Micro SD card readers, and an Ethernet port, because you can’t always count on the WiFi in this place.”

“Power Delivery—charging your laptop through a USB-C port—can get confusing. How much power is enough? How much is too much? The UD-6950PDH laptop dock has you covered. With 100W charging, you have enough power to charge just about any laptop—even under a heavy workload. And if your laptop needs less power, the dock communicates with your computer to negotiate the perfect charge level.”

Source : Plugable

