Plugable 240W USB-C power and charge monitor with OLED display

Plugable has recently launched its new USB-C voltage and amperage meter for high power devices offering the ability to monitor power and charging up to 240W. The third generation USBC-VAMETER3 USB-C adapter is now available to purchase priced at jest $29.95 or £35.95 and provides a compact display showing Voltage, Current, Wattage and Current Flow Direction.

Connect the adapter inline between a USB-C host system like a laptop, tablet, or cell phone and a charger to use it as a USB voltage meter or power consumption meter. All readings are displayed on the brighter and easier to read OLED screen and Plugable have even included a new orientation button allowing you to flip the screen with a click depending on your cable connection.

USB-C power charge monitor

– Supports 4.5-50V, 50mA-6.5A operating range

– Support USB-PD R3.1 Extended Power Range (101W-240W)

– Supports all USB data (1.1 through 3.1 Gen 2)

“For a multimeter, the Plugable USB-C Amperage and Voltage Tester (USBC-VAMETER3) manages to fit a lot of useful features into a sturdy little package. About the size of a USB flash drive, this bidirectional USB tester allows for full USB data passthrough while it monitors USB-C power and charging, measures voltage and amperage, even visualizes the directional flow of electrical current–all in real time.”

“This meter is a transparent interposer–it should not interfere with the USB data (1.1 through 3.1 Gen 2), USB-C Alternate Mode video, or USB-C charging. The meter can be used in-line with USB-C docking stations, chargers, and other USB-C accessories. The meter is able to achieve this without interfering with normal USB-C operation as it only taps into the power (VBUS) and ground connections to measure values and leaves the data lines untouched.”

Features of the USBC-VAMETER3

– At a Glance – USB C Tester monitors USB-C power and charging up to 240W. Measure voltage and amperage. Visualize the directional flow of electrical current. Updated OLED display is brighter and easier to read. New orientation button lets you flip the screen 180 degrees

– Bidirectional – USB power meter can be connected in either orientation, allowing for the full range of USB Extended Power Range (EPR) voltage from 5 to 48V (4.5V-50V, 50mA-6.5A operating range)

– Broad USB Support – Used as a data and power quality meter, device allows USB data pass through, USB-C Alt Mode video, USB-C charging. Use USB-C tester with USB-C docking stations, chargers, accessories, etc. Not compatible with Thunderbolt 3 devices

– Small and Tough – Small enough to go anywhere you need a USB C voltage meter. Even fits most phones and tablets without removing protective case. Strengthened USB-C connections ensure it’s sturdy enough to be your go-to USB C power tester

– 2 Year Warranty – We love our Plugable products, and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

Source : Plugable

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals