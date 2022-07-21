Plugable docking station offers 4 x HDMI, 100W charging, USB-C and more

If you are searching for a versatile HDMI docking station capable of supporting four monitors, you may be interested in the new Plugable USB-C Quad Display Docking Station UD-3900C4 now available to purchase from online retailers priced at $349. The USB-C quad HDMI docking station has been designed to minimize desk clutter that provide easy connection to external displays. Enabling users to connect a laptop to four additional displays.

Using DisplayLink technology, used for the first two screens, and utilizing Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort Alt Mode for the third and fourth displays, the UD-390004, allows all four displays to support 1080p resolution at 60Hz.

Plugable quad display docking station

“The comprehensive docking station enables up to four additional monitors and 100W charging (96W certified) on supported USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 systems. Featuring a variety of ports for all devices, including a USB-C port with data and 20W charging for newer peripherals and four USB 3.0 ports for legacy devices. With data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, these ports ensure plenty of room to plug in and power up. Other ports helping connect all peripherals in one spot include an SD 4.0 Card Reader for picture downloads or additional storage, as well as an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio-out jack, and a 3.5mm audio-in jack.”

UD-3900C4 specifications

– More Ports, More Power – A USB C docking station with power delivery including 14 ports, 4x HDMI, 96W charging, and with 4x USB 3.0 and 1x USB-C, you’ll have space for all of your peripherals. This quad dock has the power to keep you productive

– 96W Charging – Charge your laptop with up to 100W charging (96W certified) directly through this MST / DisplayLink docking station, so you can leave your laptop charger in your travel bag

– Compatibility – Get a Quadruple Monitor setup on Windows 10 or later with 4x 1080p displays @ 60Hz. On macOS 10+: 3x 1080p displays @ 60Hz with the fourth screen mirrored. Requires compatible USB4, Thunderbolt 4 / 3, or USB-C

– Port Potential – Make room for all of your connected gadgets. This Plugable docking station has 1x USB-C port for 5Gbps data and 20W charging, 4x USB 3.0 5Gbps ports, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD Card Reader, and audio in/out ports

– 2 Year Warranty – We love our Plugable products and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

“The UD-390004 is compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C systems that support Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort Alt Mode. Experience the full features of the UD-3900C4 on Windows 10 or later with 4x 1080p displays @ 60Hz. On macOS 10+ get 3x 1080p @ 60Hz displays, including first generation M1 Macs. DisplayPort MST is not supported on macOS, so there is a maximum of 3 extended displays with the fourth display mirrored.”

Source : Plugable : Amazon

