Official Steam Deck Docking Station now available

Owners of Valve’s Steam Deck handheld console, patiently waiting for the arrival of the official Steam Deck Docking Station will be pleased to know the day has finally arrived and the dock is now available to purchase.

The Steam Dock measures 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm in size and features 3 x USB-A 3.1 Gen1 Ports, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, MST (Multi-Stream Transport) enabling multi-monitor support as well as supporting up to 4k 60hz, or 1440p 120hz and support for FreeSync display technologies.

“Steam Deck Docking Station is designed to add extensibility to your gaming setup. Whether connecting your Steam Deck to your living room TV, setting up on your work desk, or charging on your night stand, the Dock is perfect for extending the places and ways you can use your Steam Deck.”

“SteamOS, drivers, and firmware have all been updated to improve performance and stability across Steam Deck. In addition, to help folks keep track of system updates and betas (if you choose to participate in testing), we’ve added new, simpler update channels – Stable, Beta, and Preview.”

“Not too big or too small, Docking Station is exactly the right size and shape to hold Steam Deck securely. From the right angle USB-C connector at exactly the right length, to the molded rubber seat to ensure there’s no scratching, the Dock was made for Steam Deck. As with Steam Deck, the Docking Station is under the same processing and shipping bandwidth constraints – if order volume is extremely high, we will flip into reservation mode until we catch up. We’re glad to finally be able to get the Docking Station into customer hands, thank you for your patience!”

“We’ve been focused on a bunch of UI, software, and OS updates to improve the docked experience – not only for the official Docking Station, but for all connected docks, hubs, and peripherals. The team has added scaling, resolution, and refresh rate settings for external displays, as well as broad compatibility for external displays, peripherals, and audio-out scenarios.”

What does Docking Station come with?

The box comes with a Docking Station and power supply (same as the one we ship with Steam Deck).

Will it work with my monitor / TV / controller / random peripheral?

We’ve done extensive testing and have confirmed compatibility with a wide range of displays and peripherals. That said, there are thousands of displays and accessories in the world, so there’s a chance we missed it. If Docking Station is not compatible with your setup, please let us know in the Steam discussion forums so we can add support.

Note: There is a known compatibility bug that we’re still chasing down. With some LG displays, when the Docking Station is connected via HDMI, sleep / wake can result in visual noise. Another sleep/wake cycle or unplug/plug of the dock cable solves it. We’re actively working on fixing this bug and there will be a software update once it’s resolved.

Will using Docking Station increase the performance of Steam Deck?

No, Docking Station provides charging and connectivity, but no additional performance benefits.

I’m having some issues with my Docking Station, where can I get help?

You can visit our Docking Station Support FAQ, get in touch with Support, or visit the Steam discussion forums.

Will there ever be updates for the Dock?

Just like the Steam Deck, there will be ongoing support and improvements; you may experience a firmware update out of the box. Performing this update is as simple as plugging your Steam Deck in and going through the installation wizard.

Can Docking Station be used without a power supply?

Yes, Docking Station will function without a power supply, but the USB ports will have reduced throughput to conserve power due to the limited output power capabilities of the Steam Deck.

Can I use any USB-C dock with my Deck or do I have to get the official Docking Station?

You can use any dock you like. The work we’ve done to make Steam Deck and Docking Station compatible extends to other third party hubs and docks.

