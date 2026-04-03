Instagram Hack: How to See What Someone Likes on Instagram with Snoopreport

Instagram does not provide access to another user’s likes. An Instagram activity tracker aggregates publicly available engagement data into structured reports.

Imagine for a moment you’re in a long-term relationship. Everything seems great. You spend a lot of time with your partner and head to work feeling supported. What happens when you start to notice your partner hiding their screen all the time or friends commenting on what your love is liking online?

Trying to find out how to see what someone likes on Instagram is a window into their mind. It tells you if they have certain behaviors or like specific niche ideas that may conflict with what you want around you. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a potential partner or a new connection. You want to analyze real engagement patterns to better understand their behavior.

In this guide, you’ll see how a powerful tool like Snoopreport provides the Instagram likes viewer you need, making it easier and faster than old-school manual methods.

Quick Summary

It’s harder than ever to track what someone likes on Instagram because the “Following Activity” tab is gone.

Manually tracking that activity is next to impossible and would take months of effort.

Snoopreport provides an automated way to track likes on Instagram, as well as other behavioral patterns, to provide real insight into a public profile.

Why Instagram Activity Tracking Matters

Instagram has well over 2 billion monthly users engaging in everything from sliding into someone’s DMs to liking a post on a scantily clad influencer. In most cases, people set up profiles hoping to make themselves appear more polished than they really are. Other times, it’s about engaging with content that others in their lives might find inappropriate or concerning.

The trouble is that trying to track that behavior by looking at recent likes Instagram statistics isn’t possible without spending months manually going through all the details. During that time, names can change, profiles can be swapped, and bios can be edited. If you want a clear picture of behavior, you need a verified digital trail.

How Instagram Activity Tracking with Snoopreport Works

The difference with Snoopreport is that you have an AI-backed, automated system that does all the work for you. There was a time when the social media giant had a built-in feature for you to learn how to see someone’s likes on Instagram. You could use the “Following Activity” tab, and that was that.

That tab doesn’t exist anymore. If you want to see Instagram likes, you have to manually dig through the accounts, profiles, and content that person is viewing. Good luck getting it right without access to their phone.

What Snoopreport does is automate this manual tracking. It uses the publicly available engagement data to organize an insightful report on the behavior of a target. Instead of looking at one-off likes that could be an accident, you get the patterns on posts they’ve liked, accounts they’ve engaged with, hashtags or content categories they seem to enjoy, and behavioral trends over a long period.

Manual observation of likes and follows is inconsistent and time-consuming. An Instagram likes viewer automates this process and converts raw activity into analyzable patterns.

Using Snoopreport to See What Someone Likes on Instagram

Manual tracking, such as how to see what someone likes on Instagram, misses massive portions of activity. It requires hours of actively taking notes on different likes, then putting them into a Google Sheet or an Excel doc to reveal insights.

Snoopreport flips that activity on its head. The process is extremely easy to use, even for people with little to no social media experience. All you do is:

Upload or enter a public Instagram username (profile handle)

Let Snoopreport gather all the relevant information on likes, follows, and interaction patterns

Select the type of report you want and frequency, then read about the behavior patterns of your target

Snoopreport provides more than just recent likes on Instagram activity. You can see a username’s interests, psychological profile, estimated income bracket, location data, educational background, and unusual aspects like conversation starters or date ideas.

This is a powerful, insightful tool trusted by over 500,000 users and featured on popular platforms like Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Future Sharks. That’s a lot of social proof that you’re getting a reliable Instagram likes viewer for any goal.

What Sets Snoopreport Apart

Ease of access is a big part of Snoopreport’s capabilities. It has a simplified system that sends weekly or monthly reports right to your inbox.

Activity-Based Insights

You get full transparency into behavioral patterns, not just Instagram likes, backed by an AI system.

Automated Tracking

Save yourself hours of manually tracking all that a social media profile is doing by allowing the automated tools of Snoopreport to do the work for you.

No Account Access Required

You don’t need physical access to the phone or its account credentials. As long as it is a public profile, Snoopreport can do its job.

User behavior on Instagram can be inferred from engagement patterns. Understanding how to see what someone likes on Instagram allows identification of both interests and potential red flags.

Who is Snoopreport Best For?

How to see what someone likes on Instagram isn’t just for the potential dating app profile you’re considering reaching out to for a future coffee date. Business leaders want to ensure the new PR director they’re hiring isn’t secretly following extreme political influencers or socially unpopular behaviors that will damage the company’s reputation.

Snoopreport can also help you find out more about your partner. Yes, you can track if the person you’ve been married to for twenty years is suddenly looking at college-bound, bikini babes. But you can also learn how to better anticipate their needs and find fun date-night ideas that will thrill them.

Creators, journalists, government workers, and private citizens can all gain insights from Snoopreport for as little as $0.99/week. That’s a powerful way to better understand the person you want to know more about.

Limitations and Considerations with Snoopreport

While Snoopreport can help you automate how to see someone’s likes on Instagram, there are some limitations. The platform only works with public accounts. That’s why it is legal and trusted. Snoopreport cannot access private accounts, so if your target has a secret account, you might not know about it.

It’s also hard to use without engagement data. If the account you want to know more about never likes an image, follows an influencer, or comments on anything, then it’s hard to build a profile about their behavior.

Otherwise, you’ll find a comprehensive report on what interests people, from social issues to cultural traditions to hidden behaviors.

Analyzing Instagram activity provides context beyond surface-level profiles. How to see what someone likes on Instagram can help assess compatibility before initiating interaction.

See the Instagram Activity You Want with Snoopreport

Instagram is a wonderful social media platform, but it can hide user activity in billions of daily likes and follows. When you want to determine if your next-door neighbor is secretly a political dissident or the person you’ve had a few dates with already has a family in another town, Snoopreport is your go-to platform.

Learn more and set up a simple report order without any subscription costs or app downloads. Visit Snoopreport and shine a light on the Instagram likes and behaviors of any publicly available target account.



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.