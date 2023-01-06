QNAP showcases its latest NAS storage solutions at CES 2023

During CES 2023 this week QNAP has been showcasing its latest NAS storage solutions providing more details on how its hot-swappable E1.S NVMe SSDs, NPU-equipped 8-core Chip can be used to create robust network storage solutions. The QNAP TBS-574X is the companies first all-flash NAS equipped with hot-pluggable E1.S NVMe SSDs to fulfill “performance-demanding video production with higher serviceability” says QNAP.

The TS-AI642 features on-device AI with NPUs for boosting image recognition applications and specialized for AI image recognition and smart surveillance applications, presents one of the most powerful ARM-based NAS among QNAP’s product portfolio. With an integrated NPU that offers up to 6 TOPS of compute performance, the QQNAP 8 core AI NAS contains advanced Rockchip RK3588 processor with 4 Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz.

“Following the success of CES 2023 with new technologies and innovations, we are also thrilled to embrace tech advances and unleash our thoughts on QNAP’s storage solutions for the year ahead,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, adding “As SSDs are now the dominant form of data storage in modern technology, we focus on addressing user needs and challenges with SSD usage. QNAP’s mission is always to develop future-proof storage solutions and to integrate new technologies to provide our users with the best possible products and services.”

QNAP NAS Storage solutions

“QNAP introduces its first NAS that supports E1.S SSDs. Supporting five hot-swappable E1.S NVMe PCIe SSDs (up to 15mm), the compact TBS-574X delivers excellent performance in a wide range of applications including real-time 4K video production and business IT. An E1.S to M.2 2280 NVMe SSD adapter is also attached to each drive bay, providing users with flexibly in their choice of SSDs.

The TBS-574X is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1220P 10-core/12-thread processor (2 P-cores and 8 E-cores, up to 4.40 GHz) with 16GB memory. With E1.S SSDs the TBS-574X can scale up to 30 TB capacity (using five 7.68 TB SSDs in RAID 5), and operate with higher IOPS, lower latency, and optimized cooling during intensive workloads.

Featuring 2.5GbE/10GbE connectivity, two USB4 ports (40Gb/s), 4K HDMI output, and built-in GPU support for video transcoding, the feature-rich TBS-574X takes 2K/4K video editing to the next-level across teams with multiple workstations and performance-demanding tasks. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP





