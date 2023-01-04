CES 2023 – Worlds first virtual gaming monitor

If you are searching for a display that can provide you with currently the largest field-of-view possible, you may be interested in the worlds first virtual gaming monitor unveiled by Brelyon at CES 2023 this week. Offering users a 122” of amplified 700+ nits brightness in native HDR, 144Hz, with 4K as your base resolution all wrapped up in “meters of conforming monocular depth“.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime you can jump over to the official website by following the link below to book a demonstration of the unique technology.

“Brelyon Fusion allows the blending of light to scale field-of-view in a new way that achieves multiples of resolution,” says Barmak Heshmat, CEO and founder of Brelyon. “This kind of new lightfield expansion innovation really allows us to think of light as pieces of LEGO blocks that can computationally be built to create a more immersive screen.”

“The Ultra Reality display is the first desktop monitor to offer conformal monocular depth. This relaxes the ciliary muscles of the eyes providing you large depth range with massive field of view emulating a panoramic 122” virtual screen on your desk; perfect for immersive visualizations and long operating hours.”

“Immersion of a headset meets the comfort of a monitor, Brelyon is proud to introduce the first headset-less virtual monitor. This 30” aperture looks and feels like a virtual window that the user can look through. The display shows a 122” virtual image with a depth profile that is so natural to the eyes that it relaxes the ciliary muscles of the eye compared to flat monitors and reduces the vergence stress enabling comfortable extended use.”

“Brelyon is using wavefront engineering in large scale to provide monocular depth in displays. At heart of each product lies a generation of Brelyon’s proprietary depth modulator which allows wavefront impact to control and program monocular depth. Monocular depth is a depth that is perceived with one eye and does not need parallax or stereopsis hence eliminating the need for wearing glasses. Brelyon depth modulation engines manipulate the light at µRad level which is instrumental in preserving depth purity and image fidelity.”

