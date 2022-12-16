Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen Simulator and Gaming Hub debut at Selfridges

Samsung is showing off its Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen Simulator and Gaming Hub at Selfridges in London.

The new Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen Simulator and Gaming Hub can be seen at Designer Street Room on the first floor in Selfridges.

Launching today, the Odyssey Ark Gaming Simulator will be located in the menswear section of the department store in the Designer Street Room on the first floor where both shoppers and gamers alike will be able to test their racing skills on the bespoke simulator. With three Odyssey Arks attached together, users will be able enjoy a completely immersive experience in front of multiple of the world’s first 55-inch 4K 1000R curved gaming screens.

The Odyssey Ark delivers a cinematic and immersive experience to gamers with top-class performance. The screen wraps around the player’s field of view, filling their peripheral vision, whilst the Cockpit Mode enables the screen to rotate with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt and pivot functionality for the ultimate screen environment.

Open from 19th December 2022 until 31st January 2023, shoppers will get the chance to explore a new way to game and play some of the biggest Xbox Game Pass titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Flight Simulator, along with select new releases when they launch day one in the service. The hotly anticipated retail display will feature three gaming stands, the incredible Odyssey Ark gaming screen, and two of Samsung’s latest premium TVs – 55” Neo QLED 8K and 55” Neo QLED 4K.

You can find out more information abour the new Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen Simulator and Gaming Hub over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals