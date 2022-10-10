Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor launched in India

Samsung is launching its new high-end gaming monitor in India, the Samsung Odyssey Ark and the device will retail for INR 2,19,999.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor features a 55-inch display with a 4k resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate it also comes with a 1ms response time.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today launched the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, Odyssey Ark, adding a completely new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey line-up. Odyssey Ark delivers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.

A new frontier in gaming, Odyssey Ark offers incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance, and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility.

The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view with its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision, and allowing gamers to view the entire screen at a glance without moving, for an immersive experience. Further, the Cockpit Mode lets gamers experience a new kind of immersion as if they are in a cockpit, especially when enjoying vertical content created for mobiles. This mode enables the screen to rotate with a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt, and pivot for an optimal screen setup.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



