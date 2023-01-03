Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD gaming monitor unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, the device is a Dual UHD gaming monitor and it will be shown off at CES this week.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 57-inch curved display that features an impressive resolution of 7,680 x 2160 pixels.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC) is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. Its quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart Hub, which allows users to enjoy various over-the-top content using an internet connection without the need for a PC.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor over at Samsung at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much this new high-end gaming monitor will cost.

Source Samsung





