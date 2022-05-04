Firefox 100 browser includes language switcher and credit card autofill

This month Mozilla celebrating the launch of Firefox 100, its hundreds version of its popular Internet browser which was first launched back in 2004 the launch of Firefox 1.0 with a crowdfunded New York Times advert listing the hundreds of names of those who contributed to building the very first Firefox release.

New features in this milestone release include Picture-in-Picture now available with subtitles, new browser wallpapers for Firefox mobile browsers, history and tabs are now clutter-free on Android and iOS Firefox apps, Firefox for Android gets more private with HTTPS-only mode and new features for Firefox users around the world including the first-run language switcher and credit card autofill.

Mozilla Firefox 100

“Whether it’s celebrating the first 100 days of school or turning 100 years old, reaching a 100th milestone is a big deal worthy of confetti, streamers and cake, and of course, reflection. Today, Firefox is releasing its 100th version to our users and we wanted to take a moment to pause and look back on how we got to where we are today together as well as what features we are releasing in our 100th version. “

“Our goal with Firefox 1.0 was to provide a robust, user-friendly and trustworthy web experience. We received praise for our features that helped users avoid pop-ups, increased online fraud protection, made tabbed browsing more efficient and gave people the ability to customize their browser with add-ons. Our goal was to put our users first and personalize their web experience and that goal still holds true today.

Since then our community of users — past and current — has grown to thousands of people and continues to shape who we are today. We are so grateful for all the work they have done from filing bugs, submitting ideas through Mozilla Connect, downloading and testing Firefox Nightly and Beta releases and continuing to choose Firefox as their browser. Thank you! “

Source : Mozilla

