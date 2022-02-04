Mozilla Firefox VR browser under new management at Igalia

Mozilla has this week announced it is closing the development of its virtual reality augmented reality web browser Firefox Reality. Although the browser will not die completely as Mozilla is transferring the development to a new third-party develop and team that will soon relaunch the VR browser.

The engineers and developers at Igalia will be taking the VR browser forward using the source code to launch a new version of the application later this week under a new name, Wolvic.

Mozilla Firefox VR browser renamed Wolvic

“Four years ago, we launched Firefox Reality, a browser for mixed reality, and our exploration in browsing in new and emerging realities. We’ve been at the forefront of developing new technologies, like WebVR and WebAR, and in some instances, Mozilla continues to remain the host and incubator of those new technologies, as with Hubs.

With other technologies, we find communities and organizations where our projects can continue to grow and contribute to the web like WebAssembly, Rust and Servo. Today, we’re delighted to announce that the Firefox Reality browser technology will continue under Igalia where they will uphold the same principles we started when we created Firefox Reality — an open source browser that respects your privacy.

The Firefox Reality browser will be removed from stores in the coming weeks. Igalia’s browser, Wolvic (which is based on Firefox Reality’s source code) will be available next week. “

To learn more about the new development team responsible for taking the Firefox VR browser forward in the form of Wolvic jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Mozilla : Igalia

