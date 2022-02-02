Mozilla VPN introduces multiple account containers for your different online needs

Users of the Mozilla VPN service a white label partnership with Mullvad VPN, will be pleased to know that this week the Mozilla development team has released a new add-on for the Mozilla VPN application that allows you to have multiple accounts for your different online needs and lives, while still keeping your privacy paramount.

If you’re not already a user Mozilla VPN is available from just $4.99 per month on subscription or $59.88 per year as a single payment. The VPN not only keeps your online presence private but also offers a wealth of features including 400+ servers in 30+ countries, the ability to connect up to 5 different devices, device level encryption, no bandwidth restrictions and no logging of your network activity. Mozilla also offers a 30 day money back guarantee allowing you to test out the VPN to see if it meets your needs before you part with your hard into cash.

“At Mozilla, online privacy has always been one of our top priorities. Recently we announced Total Cookie Protection on Firefox Focus to combat cross-site tracking, and last year we introduced Firefox Relay, a privacy-first product that hides your real email address to help protect your identity.

We are always looking for ways to offer privacy within our family of products and, after a successful rollout in English in November we’re combining one of our users’ favorite Firefox Add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, with Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use VPN service, to offer a unique, privacy solution that is only available in Firefox. In addition, today’s Mozilla VPN release includes the multi-hop feature available on Android and iOS.”

Use multiple accounts for your different needs

“By combining Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers with Mozilla VPN, we’re adding an extra layer of privacy by protecting your browsing activity and enabling you to set a different exit server in a different location for each of your containers.

For example you are traveling for work and using your computer to check your work email from Paris, France but want to also check your personal banking accounts in New York City. That’s where you can separate your work and personal finances’ online activity with Multi-Account Containers plus the added privacy of the Mozilla VPN and choosing from over 400 servers in 30 countries.”

Source : Mozilla

