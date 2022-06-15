Firefox now features Total Cookie Protection to protect your privacy online

The developmen team at Mozilla have this week announced a new feature to protect your privacy online rolling out in its Firefox browser offering a major privacy advancement in Firefox 86 in the form of “Total Cookie Protection”. Implemented to protect your online privacy the Total Cookie Protection confines cookies to the site where they were created, preventing any third-party companies from tracking these cookies and therefore stops the ability for them to track your browsing from site to site.

Protect your privacy online

“Cookies, those well-known morsels of data that web browsers store on a website’s behalf, are a useful technology, but also a serious privacy vulnerability. That’s because the prevailing behavior of web browsers allows cookies to be shared between websites, thereby enabling those who would spy on you to “tag” your browser and track you as you browse. This type of cookie-based tracking has long been the most prevalent method for gathering intelligence on users. It’s a key component of the mass commercial tracking that allows advertising companies to quietly build a detailed personal profile of you.”

“Our new feature, Total Cookie Protection, works by maintaining a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit. Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to that website, such that it is not allowed to be shared with any other website.

In addition, Total Cookie Protection makes a limited exception for cross-site cookies when they are needed for non-tracking purposes, such as those used by popular third-party login providers. Only when Total Cookie Protection detects that you intend to use a provider, will it give that provider permission to use a cross-site cookie specifically for the site you’re currently visiting. Such momentary exceptions allow for strong privacy protection without affecting your browsing experience.”

For more details on how the Firefox Total Cookie Protection will protect your privacy online when surfing different websites jump over to the official Mozilla blog by following the link below.

Source : Mozilla

