If you are looking to take more control of your online privacy while using your Apple iPhone, iPad or Apple hardware. It will please you to know that Apple provides several useful features to help you control and manage Safari cookies for Apple devices. This quick guide will take you through how to enable cookies on iPhone Safari enabling you to prevent Cross-Site tracking, block all cookies if wanted and more.

Unfortunately, cookies can be used for both useful features and also malicious tracking, so it is important to make sure you understand how they can be used or blocked if necessary depending on your needs. If you block all cookies on your iPhone, then you may have to login to your most popular sites every time you visit them. By enabling cookies your allowing the Apple Safari browser to remember your login details making it easier to visit your favorite sites and login quickly without the need to use your password manager or enter any login details. Unfortunately, cookies can also be used by websites to track your Internet habits although Apple offers an option for you to block certain websites and cookies from them without affecting your favorite sites and online services.

By entering the settings within Safari you can restrict the browser to Always Allow cookies from websites or select one of the three options listed below. If you would like to enable cookies on your iPhone running the latest iOS operating system, simply follow the instructions below.

Enable cookies on iPhone

1. On your iPhone go to the Settings application.

2. Scroll down the settings menu until you see the Apple Safari option.

3. Under Privacy and Security here you have an option to Block all Cookies.

4. If you would like to enable cookies on your iPhone make sure the slider is NOT green.

Remember, if you block all cookies on your iPhone then websites may not work correctly and all existing cookies and website data will also be removed from your iPhone Safari browser. As you will have noticed Apple also now offers useful privacy and security features such as being able to prevent websites and applications on your iPhone from being able to track you from one site to another.

Apple’s latest iOS operating system can also hide your IP address from trackers and provide fraudulent website warnings. Alerting you to any suspicious websites you may encounter daily. Apple also offers options to preserve your privacy during advertising measurements and will check to see if a website accepts Apple Pay. Apple secure payment system which is available across all your Apple devices.

If you would like to learn more about blocking cookies on your iPhone jump over to our previous article. Or perhaps jump over to the official Apple support website or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to discuss in more detail issues you may have with your iPhone and cookies when visiting websites.

Clear all history and website data from Safari

It is also worth remembering that you can clear all the website data and your browsing history from your iPhone Safari browser from within the Settings app. Simply scroll down to just beneath the Privacy and Security settings and you will see a blue button clearly labeled Clear History and Website Data.

Simply click this and confirm that you would like to Clear History and Data and the process will automatically clear and remove all your history, cookies and other browsing data from the Safari iPhone browser. The option will also clear all the history from all your Apple devices that are signed in to your iCloud account this will include all iOS and Mac computers. This is a great way to make sure you have no malicious cookies tracking your Internet browsing. Although you will need to re-enter your logins when you revisit your favorite websites and online services.





