Purchasing goods and services both online and in High Street stores has never been easier thanks to the rollout of several payment systems from large providers. One such payment system first rolled out over eight years ago back in 2014 and is the excellent Apple Pay service that can be used by anyone who has Apple phones, tablets or computers and an Apple ID. If you are interested in learning more about how to use Apple Pay this quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about setting it up and how to use it.

Before we start though its worth mentioning that Apple Pay is only supported on certain hardware in the form of the iPhone 6 and later and the iPad Air 2 as well as the latest, Apple Watches and Apple Mac computers equipped with Touch ID. On a technical note Apple Pay uses the EMV Payment Tokenisation Specification and makes paying for products and services using your iPhone, Watch or MacBook extremely easy and convenient.

Keeping your Credit Card details safe

Apple Pay has been specifically designed to protect customer privacy and will not share payment information with the retailer and replaces the customers credit card or debit card with an alternative reference known as a dynamic security code which is used for each transaction. Apple also does not track usage and have made it easy to remotely pause the Apple Pay service on your devices using the Find My iPhone service, just in case you lose your iPhone or Apple hardware.

How to use Apple Pay

To get started using Apple Pay and replace your physical cards and cash with the Apple electronic payment service you will need to add your banks debit cards or your favorite credit cards to your Apple Wallet. To do this simply open the Wallet application on your iPhone or iPad and press the + button in the top right corner of your wallet screen, and follow the on-screen instructions provided by Apple.

Once you have added your credit card or debit card to your Apple Wallet and confirm the addition with your bank. You can now use it to digitally pay for items wirelessly when in shops, restaurants and malls. Or use it online to buy services or products on e-commerce sites that support the Apple Pay service. This is normally advertised with the official logo, enabling you to easily identify websites that have signed up to the Apple Pay service.

Payments in High Street stores

If you are in a store and would like to use Apple Pay from your iPhone simply double tap the large button on the right side of your iPhone to open the wallet application. You can then select the credit or debit card you would like to use for the payment by strolling through the cards you have added to your wallet. Once selected simply hold your iPhone close to the wireless card reader and your transaction will be completed. You will receive a notification on your iPhone and the funds will be deducted from your card or bank account.

Apple allows you to set a default card on your iPhone using Touch ID. Simply rest your finger on the Touch ID pad and hold the top of your iPhone near the card reader until you see confirmation that the transaction has completed successfully. As a side-note Apple also allows you to store reward cards in your wallet making it easier to connect those bonus points from retailers to claim your rewards.

Apple Watch payments

Once Apple Pay is set up on your iPhone and Apple ID can also use your Apple Watch to make payments in the stores. Simply double tap the side button on your watch to bring up the Apple Wallet and select the card you would like to make payment with. Then hold your Apple Watch close to the wireless payment machine and the transaction will complete as if you are using your iPhone. Making it easier to make payments perhaps when your iPhone is in your bag or somewhere inconvenient.

It is also worth noting that if you have Location Services enabled on your iPhone at the time of payment, your location details may be used by the card issuer to help prevent fraud. Providing a more secure purchasing service and protecting your bank accounts from any fraudulent transactions. Apple Pay has been specifically created to replace your physical cards and cash, providing a private payment method that allows you to not only purchase goods but also send cash to friends and family if needed. Check out our previous article on sending money using Apple Pay for more details.

How to use Apple Pay online

When visiting a website that supports Apple Pay you will be presented with an option and a black oval button with the Apple Pay logo inside. Allowing you to quickly and easily use your Apple ID from your Apple devices to pay for goods and services from a website without the need to enter your credit card details. As explained before using Apple Pay keeps your credit card details safe and does not provide them to the retailer. The payment service hides your credit card number and details providing the retailer with a dynamic security code instead which is specific to each transaction.

When purchasing items from a website online using Apple Pay, you may be prompted to enter your billing address and contact information although this can also be set up on your iPhone, iPad and MacBook to be entered automatically using the Apple auto fill feature. Many iOS applications also allow you to use Apple Pay to pay for subscriptions and goods within their apps. Normally during the transaction you will be asked to authorize the payment using either Touch ID, Face ID or enter your pass code. If you own an Apple Watch, you may also be asked to confirm the transaction on your wrist by double-clicking the Apple Watch side button.

If you require any further information or assistance setting up Apple Pay or learning how to use it both in high street stores and online, it might be worth your while jumping over to the official Apple support site or contacting an Apple Genius Bar representative for further help.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals