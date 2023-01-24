If you have recently purchased an Apple iPhone, iPad or MacBook under wondering how you can use the Apple Cash and Apple Pay services across your mobile, desktop and browsers to send and receive cash as well. It will please you to know that this quick guide will show you how to send money through Apple Pay, as well as explaining a little more about Apple Cash and what the differences are. At the current time to send and receive money with Apple Cash, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States. If you’re under 18 years old in the United States, your family organizer can set up Apple Cash for you as part of Apple Cash Family. Then, you can send and receive money with Apple Cash.

What is the difference between Apple cash and Apple Pay?

If you are wondering what the differences between Apple Cash and Apple Pay. Apple Cash takes the form of a digital card in the Apple Wallet application that allows you to send and receive money in Apple’s Messages application or Wallet. Any money you receive this way will appear on your Apple Cash card in your digital Apple Wallet. You can then spend this money online, in high street stores and in other applications and websites using Apple Pay.

Apple created its Pay service to enable users to make secure, contactless purchases using Apple Cash, Apple Card (Apple’s credit card ) as well as other third-party credit cards and other debit cards that you have added to your digital Wallet on your iPhone or MacBook. You can view the Apple Cash balance on your Apple Cash card by visiting the Wallet app on your iPhone by going to Settings > Wallet and Apple Pay.

You can easily add money to your Apple Cash card once you have added a debit card to your Apple Wallet application. Any money you receive via Messages from friends and family is automatically added to your Apple Cash balance in your Wallet. It is worth mentioning that if you are under 18, money can only be added to your Apple Cash card when someone sends it to you. Any Daily Cash back from your Apple credit card is also deposited into your Apple Cash Card balance.

How to send money through Apple Pay

If you would like to send money through the Apple Pay service, there are a number of ways you can do this. First, we will cover how to send many from the Messages app using Apple Cash. Any money you send will be taken from your Apple Cash balance by default. Although you can send money directly from your debit card if preferred and will cover this afterwards. First, we will cover how to send money through Apple Pay using Messages.

1. Open the Apple Messages app and start a new conversation or tap an existing one that might be already underway

2. Press the Apple Cash button, as seen in the image above just above the $25 symbol on the left-hand side (third icon in the from the left)

3. If the recipient cannot receive payments sent with Apple Cash at this time, you will be notified. Otherwise proceed to step four.

4. Enter the amount you would like to send to your Messages contact

5. Start the transfer by tapping the Send button

6. Confirm the payment using face or Touch ID authentication.

If you would like to cancel the payment, this is possible before the recipient has accepted money. You can also respond to a request for money in the same way by simply clicking the request in the messaging application.

Apple Watch

If you would like to send money via the Messages app from your watch follow the instructions below.

1. Open Messages on your Apple Watch

2. Press the App Store button next to the message box on your Apple Watch

3. Enter the amount you would like to send using the plus and minus signs or spinning the Digital Crown

4. Confirm the amount by tapping send

5. Confirm your payment by double-clicking the side button on your Watch

Send money from the Wallet app using Apple Cash

1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the Apple Cash Card

2. Choose whether you would like to Send or Request cash

3. Enter the amount you would like to send or request

4. Start the process by pressing Send to review

5. Confirm the amount you would like to send or receive by using Face or Touch ID or simply enter your passcode depending on your preference

Use a debit card to send money

As explained earlier in this article Apple Cash balance is used to send money by default but you can change the payment method after you have added a debit card to your Wallet. Apple will show you the current debit cards available when you confirm the amount you are sending. Apple also allows you to not use your Apple Cash balance by default by turning it off under the Payment Method.

Request a payment from your iPhone

1. Open the Message app on your iPhone

2. Select an existing conversation or start a new one

3. Tap the Apple Cash button and enter the amount of money you would like to request from your contact

4. Confirm the amount by pressing the Send button, just like you would a message.

5. Wait for your family member or friend to send you the cash 🙂

If you require any further assistance when using Apple Cash or Apple Pay with your iPhone, iPad or Mac computer it might be worth reaching out to Apple directly by visiting the official support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals