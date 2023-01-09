How to remove or change your Apple Watch band

If you are interested in giving your Apple Watch a new lease of life by removing or changing the Apple Watch band currently attached to your smartwatch. This quick guide will show you how to quickly and easily remove or change in Apple Watch band, adjust the Link Bracelet on both the standard and Ultra watches.

Purchasing an Apple Watch band

If you have not yet purchased your new Apple Watch band it is important to use a band that corresponds to your Apple Watch case size. Apple has made it easy to use any previous series of Apple Watch band with the latest watches as long as the case size is the same. Bands are available for 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm and 49mm. It is also worth remembering that the largest 49 mm Apple Watches bands are compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases and vice versa.

Change an Apple Watch band

1. To change the band on your Apple Watch remove it from your wrist and flip it over allowing you to see the underside of the watch.

2. Hold down the band release button as shown in the diagram below and then slide the band either left or right to remove it from the case slot.

3. If the band will not slide press and hold down the release button as you slide.

4. Once you have removed your Apple Watch band make sure that the text on your new band is facing you and then slide each side until it clicks into position.

Solo, Braided or Milanese Loop

If you need to remove a Solo, Braided or Milanese Apple Watch Loop band for the solo or braided versions simply press the release button and slide each size as before. In 2018 Apple change the design of the Milanese Loop allowing the end to move through the connector band making it easier to dismantle the loop and lay the band flat on the table as you remove each side of the strap.

Apple Watch Ultra 49mm bands

As explained before the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands, but Apple suggests that users should only where the smaller 45mm bands for “casual everyday wear”. So make sure you swap out to the larger 49 mm bands before embarking on your adventure.

Removing links from the Bracelet band

If you have the aluminum Bracelet band your be pleased to know that Apple makes it very easy to adjust its length by removing individual sections by simply pressing down on the release button and sliding each one across as you would when adding the strap to your watch case. Simply open the butterfly closure one-sided a time to lay the watch strap flat.

If you need any further assistance with your Apple Watch or changing the band it might be with reaching out to official Apple support either via the support website or by booking an appointment with a APPLE Genius Bar technician.





