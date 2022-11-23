Apple Watch Ultra watch bands compared (Video)

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s latest smartwatch, the device is designed to be considerably more rugged than the normal Apple Watch.

When it was launched, Apple released three different watch bands for their rugged smartwatch, the Ocean Band, the trail Loop, and the Alpine Loop Band.

Now we get to see how all three of the bands for the Apple Watch Ultra compare side by side in a new video from Zollotech.

As well as bands that are designed specifically for the Watch Ultra, you can also use a range of other watch bands with the device as well.

The three different bands are designed for different scenarios, the Trail Loop is designed to be flexible and easy to adjust. It is made from woven soft nylon and it comes with a velcro fastening.

The Ocean Band is designed for watersports, it is designed to be durable in and out of the water and it comes with a corrosion-resistant titanium buckle.

The Alpine Loop band is designed to be a rugged watch strap and it also comes with a corrosion-resistant hook for connection.

All of the Apple Watch Ultra bands are available to buy for $99, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals