The Aston Martin Vantage S Has Arrived! Official Details Revealed

The unveiling of the Aston Martin Vantage S marks a significant milestone in the world of front-engine luxury sports cars. This latest addition to the Vantage lineup not only builds upon the legacy of its predecessors but also introduces a new level of performance, refinement, and design excellence. The Vantage S is a testament to Aston Martin’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering and craftsmanship.

At the heart of the Vantage S lies a formidable 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo engine, which delivers an astonishing 680PS and 800Nm of torque. This powerhouse propels the car from 0 to 60mph in a mere 3.3 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 202mph. The engine’s responsiveness and raw power have been carefully tuned by Aston Martin’s engineers to provide an exhilarating driving experience that will leave enthusiasts craving more.

Dynamics Refined for Precision and Control

The Vantage S is not just about straight-line speed; it is a car that has been engineered to excel in every aspect of performance. Aston Martin’s team has fine-tuned the throttle response, suspension, and steering to create a driving experience that is both engaging and precise. The addition of a new rear subframe mounting and recalibrated adaptive dampers ensures that the Vantage S maintains exceptional cornering grip and stability, even when pushed to its limits.

The car’s dynamic capabilities are further enhanced by the integration of advanced technologies, such as the Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) and Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV). These systems work in harmony to optimize traction and agility, allowing drivers to tackle even the most challenging roads with confidence and control. Whether carving through tight hairpin turns or navigating high-speed straights, the Vantage S delivers a driving experience that is both thrilling and precise.

Design that Embodies Performance and Luxury

The Aston Martin Vantage S is a masterpiece of automotive design, with every element carefully crafted to enhance both its visual appeal and aerodynamic performance. The car’s exterior features striking details, such as the centrally mounted bonnet blades and the full-width decklid spoiler, which not only contribute to its aggressive stance but also improve downforce and stability at high speeds.

Inside the cabin, the Vantage S showcases a luxurious blend of Alcantara® and leather, creating an interior that is as captivating as it is comfortable. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect, from the embroidered ‘S’ logos to the bespoke carbon fibre trim inlays. The cockpit is designed to immerse the driver in a world of performance and luxury, with intuitive controls and advanced technology at their fingertips.

Customization and Exclusivity

One of the hallmarks of Aston Martin is the ability to offer customers a truly bespoke experience. The Vantage S is no exception, with a wide range of customization options available to make each car unique to its owner. From the choice of exterior colors and wheel designs to the selection of interior finishes and materials, the possibilities for personalization are virtually endless.

For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin division offers an even higher level of customization. This service allows customers to work directly with the company’s designers and craftsmen to create a one-of-a-kind Vantage S that reflects their individual tastes and preferences. Whether it’s a custom paint color, a unique interior trim, or even a completely bespoke feature, Q by Aston Martin ensures that each Vantage S is a true reflection of its owner’s personality and style.

A Legacy of Innovation and Performance

The Aston Martin Vantage S is not just a new model; it is a continuation of the brand’s rich heritage of creating exceptional sports cars. From the iconic DB5 of the 1960s to the groundbreaking Valkyrie hypercar of today, Aston Martin has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in automotive design and engineering.

The Vantage S builds upon this legacy, incorporating innovative technology and materials to deliver a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Whether on the road or the track, this car is a testament to Aston Martin’s unwavering commitment to performance, luxury, and innovation.

Summary

The Aston Martin Vantage S is a remarkable achievement in the world of front-engine luxury sports cars. With its powerful V8 Twin-Turbo engine, refined dynamics, and striking design, it sets a new standard for performance and craftsmanship. As deliveries of the Vantage S begin in Q4 2025, automotive enthusiasts around the world will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the thrill of driving a car that redefines what is possible in its segment.

Whether you are a long-time Aston Martin aficionado or simply appreciate the finest in automotive engineering, the Vantage S is a car that demands attention. It is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and a glimpse into the future of high-performance luxury sports cars.

Source Aston Martin



