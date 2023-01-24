Apple M2 Max MacBook Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple recently unveiled its new M2 powered MacBook Pro laptops, they come with a choice of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

The M2 Max MacBook Pro is the top model and now we get to find out more details about the device in a review from Marques Brownlee.

Apple recently launched two new models of the MacBook Pro, a 14-inch and a 16-inch version, both models come with a choice of processors.

The processors are the new M2 Apple Silicon processor, the first one is the M2 Pro and the top one, which is featured in the MacBook above is the M2 Max.

The design of the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro has remained the same as last year’s model, the main difference is what is inside the laptops.

According to Apple, the new M2 models give a 20 percent CPU improvement and a 30 percent GPU improvement over the previous models.

The M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499, this is for the M2 Pro version.

If you want the M2 Max-powered MacBook then prices for the 14-inch model start at $3,099, and the 16-inch model starts at $3,499. If you go for the top model with 96GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, it will cost a massive $6,499.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals