New Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple MacBook Pro and it comes with a choice of a 14-inch or a 16-inch display.

The new MacBook Pro is powered by the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors and pricing for the 14-inch model starts at $1,999, the 16-inch model starts at $2,499.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro is capable of transforming pro workflows across a wide range of disciplines, from art to science to app development. Users looking to upgrade from Intel-based Mac models will experience even more dramatic improvements in performance, battery life, connectivity, and overall productivity. MacBook Pro also maintains performance whether users are plugged in or on battery.

You can find out more details about the new M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals