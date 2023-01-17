New 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros could launch today

It looks like Apple may have a product announcement planned for today, and there is a very good chance that they will launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks.

We have been hearing about these new MacBook Pro laptops for some time, they were expected to launch before the end of last year.

These new laptops will get a wide range of upgrades over the previous models, they are expected to come with a choice of two different processors. The new M2 Pro and the M2 Max, are also rumored to come with new faster RAM.

Another upgrade the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will come with is Wi-Fi 6E, a recent regulatory filing in Canada revealed a new MacBook Pro with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The design of the new MacBook Pros is not expected to change over the current models, it is the internal hardware that will be upgraded.

Apple will apparently make these new laptops official via a press release on the Apple Newsroom, so we would expect these new laptops to either go on sale today or be made available to pre-order from today.

As soon as we get some more information on the new 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





