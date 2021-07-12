New 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro rumored to get updated webcam

Apple are expected to launch a new range of Macs before the end of the year, this will include a 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro and also some new iMacs.

We are expecting the new MacBook’s to get a number of upgrades, according to a recent rumors one of these will be an updated web camera.

Apple’s current MacBook’s come with a FaceTime HD camera which is only capable of 720p video, the new models will apparently come with a Full HD 1080 web camera, the news comes in a tweet from leaker @dylandkt.

I know a lot people are referencing Linus’s video (which is a great video by the way) but it’s good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 10, 2021

This is one upgrade that Mac users have wanted for some time, we are also expecting the new MacBook Pro models to come with the new Apple M2 processor and a range of other updates. This will include some MIni LED displays and also thinner bezels than the current MacBook range.

Apple are expected to launch these new Macs in September and we are also expecting to see some new larger iMacs as well.

Source @dylandkt., MacRumors

