New 14 inch and 16 M2 MacBook Pro launching in September

We were expecting the new 14 inch and 16 inch M2 MacBook Pro notebooks to launch at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference last month.

The devices have yet to be announced and it looks like we will have to wait until September to see these new MacBook Pro notebooks.

The news of a September launch for the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro’s comes in a report from Digitimes and it ties in with previous rumors about the launch.

We heard previously that these M2 MacBook Pro laptops would be getting a new Apple M2 processor, this will be the second Apple silicone processor after the launch of the M1 last year.

They will also come with a new Mini LED display and slimmer bezels than the previous models. We are also expecting them to have a range of other design changes and updates.

Apple could launch these new Macs at their iPhone event in September, or they may decide to launch them at a different event. Personally I think they will be unveiled at the iPhone event along with the new more powerful Mac Mini we heard about previously.

As soon as we have some more information on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

