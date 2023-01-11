How to share your iPhone location with friends

If you or your friends would like to monitor each other’s locations and meet up while out and about using Apple’s iPhone iOS location features. You will be pleased to know that Apple has made it easy to share your position and locate a contact using the Find My iPhone app which is part of its iOS operating system by default. Once a friend has shared their location with you it can be seen in the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad using the Apple maps service.

Apple has also made it easy to see how far away your friends are from your location, allowing you to calculate just how quickly you will be able to meet up whether you are walking, driving or taking public transport. It is worth mentioning that if you want to see the distance, your friends are away from you, you will need to make sure that you have enabled Precise Location within the Find My application.

Share your iPhone location with friends

If you would like to share your location with friends and family you will need to set up location sharing on your iPhone or iPad. To do this, go to the Find My iOS application and press Me at the bottom of the screen. You will then see an option to enable Share My Location. If your iPhone is not currently sharing your location with others, you can force it to do so by pressing Use This iPhone as My Location. Now when friends or family check on their iOS devices for your location they will see the position of your iPhone not your iPad or MacBook computer.

To share your location with a friend follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Find My app

2. Halfway down above your contacts list on the right-hand side you will see a + , pressing this will allow you to share your location.

3. Once pressed Apple will ask you to enter the name of the person you would like to share your location with. Or simply once again tap the + to view your contacts and select one from there.

4. Confirm your choice by selecting Send and then how long you would like to share your location with this contact.

Find your friends

To see the location of your friends and family, simply open the Find My app on your iOS device and select the name of the person you would like to find the location of from the list at the bottom of the screen. If your friend can be located their location will be displayed on the map providing you with details on where they are. Apple has also made it easy-to-use Siri to help find a friend who is share their location with you simply Asked Siri by saying “Where’s Steve?” with Steve being replaced by the name of your friend.

Unfortunately, if they are out of cellular network coverage or have their iPhone or iPad turned off, you may see the No location found prompt below their name meaning that their position cannot be at the current time.

Once you have found one of your friends on your iPhone, you can then ask the Maps app to provide you with directions directly to their location so you can meet up. You can even set labels for friends locations to help you remind yourself where they may be by labeling them for Work or Home. To do this, simply tap the person you would like to create a label for them tap their name to set a location label. Press Edit Location Name and enter your custom label. For your BFFs you can also mark contacts as favorites by simply selecting the name of the person and then pressing “Add to Favorites”.

Location changes

It is also worth remembering that you can notify your friends and family members when your location changes to do this follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Find My app

2. Select the name of the contact from the list in the bottom half of the screen

3. Below the Notifications section press Add and Notify

4. Select whether you would like to tell your friend when you arrive or leave a specific location

5. Choose the location or tap New Location to create a location radius for the notification. If you set the radius wider your friend will be notified when you enter that area and not when they specifically arrive at a location.

6. Finally select whether you would like your friend or family member to be notified a single time or every time you enter or leave that location

7. Finalize the setup by pressing Add

Turn off share location on iPhone

If you would like to change the ability for your iPhone to share your location with friends and family simply enter the Find My app and tap on the contact, you would like to remove from notifications. Below Notifications select the alternative from either : Change a notification by selecting Change, then press Done or Turn off a notification by pressing Delete Notification, then confirming by selecting Delete Notification again.

You can also use the location sharing features of iOS to get notified when your friend arrives or leaves a total location to do this simply select a contact and below Notifications press Add and Notify Me. It is worth remembering that any notifications you set up will be sent as an alert to your friend or family member to prevent any unlawful tracking. Apple allows you to create up to 25 Notify Me notifications.

If your contact is okay with you tracking them, then choose whether you would like to be notified when they arrive or leave a location once again you can set the radius larger if you would like to know when a friend leaves the city rather than a specific location. If you set re-occurring notifications, your contact will need to approve the location prompts before it is set and will receive an alert asking them to approve the location sharing you have set up.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals