How to fix a cracked iPhone screen

These days we carry our phones with us everywhere on all our adventures through work and play and sometimes a slight trip or fumble can end in disaster and a cracked screen. If the worst should happen to you and you have damaged your iPhone screen, you might be interested in this quick guide which will take you through the methods available to you for fixing a cracked iPhone screen. So do not worry if you pick up your iPhone and think, “oh no my iPhone screen is cracked” there are plenty of solutions depending on how bad it actually is.

Assess the damage

The first thing to do if you have cracked or shattered your iPhone screen is to make sure that you are not cut by any shards of glass or debris that might flake off. Secure any glass shards that may be loose or fall off your screen using clear packing tape if possible. As you probably already know you can get your iPhone screen repaired at your local Apple store although this will cost a fee unless you have already signed up to an AppleCare+ package which will cover you for some of the cost.

Backup your iPhone and secure your data

Before having any repairs carried out and if your iPhone is still functioning, we recommend trying to back up your iPhone one last time. Even if you have already been backing your iPhone up to iCloud. To do this, simply connect it to your Apple Mac computer or PC or if you have not already connected your iPhone to the Apple iCloud as explained in our previous guide.

Fix a cracked iPhone screen

Apple Store repair

It can be extremely expensive if you go to an official Apple store to have your screen replaced. For example, at the time of writing this article and iPhone 14 Pro Max screen will cost you approximately $379 to replace. If you have taken out an AppleCare+ plan, Apple reduced this fee to $29. If you have an iPhone 5 or 5S iPhone that needs a repair the price without AppleCare+ is $129 and with AppleCare+ is $29. By going to an official Apple store your repair and replacement parts will be guaranteed for 90 days or the remaining term of your Apple warranty or an AppleCare+ plan depending on whichever is longer.

Third-party repair shops

Sometimes depending on the skills of your local repair shops it might be much more affordable to get a quote from a skilled technician close to your home. It is also worth asking friends and family whether they can recommend anyone who has already repaired their screens. Although you will need to consider that third-party iPhone repair shops may use an official replacement parts from third-party providers rather than real Apple spares which in themselves can be expensive.

Void Apple warranty

It is also worth mentioning that if you have any third-party repairs done to your iPhone, it will void any Apple warranty left on your iPhone and if you try to carry out any further repairs or servicing by Apple they will most probably refuse to carry it out. Options are also available to send your iPhone off to third-party repairers perhaps found on the Internet although this process can be slow and sometimes tedious.

Fix the iPhone screen yourself

Even though Apple has made available all the tools needed to replace an iPhone screen and instructions are available from online sites such as iFixit detailing how you can actually repair your screen. I would recommend watching the videos created by iFixit embedded into this article on how your iPhone cracked screen can be repaired before attempting any fixes yourself. You can then consider whether you have the skills, tools and time available to carry out the cracked screen repair yourself or if you would prefer someone a little more skilled to do it for you.

If you are considering getting your cracked iPhone screen repaired by Apple there are several ways you can accomplish this. By scheduling a visit and making the appointment to see an Apple authorized service provider within an Apple Store close to your location. Arrange for your iPhone to be sent into Apple directly by mail.

Or ask Apple to schedule an on-site service, by requesting an Apple Authorized Service Provider to come to your home or office. Obviously they will be additional costs for the callout and service charge which you will need to request before confirming your repair just to make sure you are not surprised by any unforeseen expenses. Personally your first stop should be to talk to an Apple Support Adviser either online or in an Apple Store to get a good idea on just how much it would cost and what your options actually are.

Unfortunately cracked iPhone screens are the bane of any iPhone user and unfortunately because of the phones glass touchscreen design and construction will always be a point of weakness. If you are prone to dropping your iPhone perhaps investing in a robust protective case might prevent any additional future costs, although it is not much help if you already have a cracked screen. To reach out to Apple to discuss your iPhone screen and how you can have the cracks repaired jump over to the official Apple support site for more information.





