iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled

We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.

The camera cutout is called a Dynamic Island and it is used for notifications and for other features it expands and has a range of functions.

The new iPhone Pro models are powered by a new Apple A16 Bionic processor and they also come with some new cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera.

“Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet.”

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will be available to pre-order from tomorrow and they will go on sale the following Friday the 16th of September. The 14 Pro starts at $999 in the USA and £1,099 in the UK, the 14 Pro Max starts at $1099 in the USA and £1,199 in the UK.]

Source Apple

