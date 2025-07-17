XDO STAX Ryzen Modular Mini PC Review : The Future of Compact Desktop Computing?

What if your next PC could grow with you, adapting to your needs without forcing you to replace the entire system? The XDO STAX, a modular mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7840U, is here to challenge the notion that compact computing means compromising on power or flexibility. With its sleek, stackable design and a promise of tool-free customization, the STAX isn’t just another small form factor PC—it’s a bold reimagining of what desktop computing can be. But does it deliver on its ambitious claims? In this hands-on analysis, we’ll explore whether this pint-sized powerhouse is truly as versatile and future-proof as it seems.

From its magnetic modularity to its energy-efficient performance, the XDO STAX packs a surprising amount of innovation into its compact frame. Whether you’re curious about its gaming capabilities, intrigued by its expandable storage options, or wondering how it handles thermal management, this review by ETA PRIME will break down everything you need to know. Along the way, we’ll uncover how its customizable design could redefine what you expect from a desktop PC. Is the STAX a glimpse into the future of computing or just another niche experiment? ETA Prime explains how it stacks up—literally and figuratively.

Modular Mini PC Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The XDO STAX features a modular design, allowing users to customize and expand functionality with magnetically attachable modules, such as IO expansion and potential future GPU modules.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7840U APU with 8 cores, 16 threads, and an integrated Radeon 780M GPU, it delivers robust performance for multitasking, gaming, and multimedia tasks.

Equipped with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, the STAX offers high-speed memory and expandable storage options for demanding workloads.

Comprehensive connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, and optional IO modules, making it suitable for diverse use cases like gaming, productivity, and entertainment.

Energy-efficient and thermally optimized, the STAX consumes as little as 9W at idle and peaks at 76W under load, maintaining reliable performance with advanced cooling systems.

Why Modularity Matters

One of the most distinctive features of the XDO STAX is its modular design, which allows users to tailor the device to their specific requirements. The base unit serves as the core of the system, while additional modules can be attached magnetically for enhanced functionality. For example, the optional IO expansion module adds extra connectivity options, and future modules, such as a potential GPU module, could further expand its capabilities. This tool-free assembly process not only simplifies upgrades but also ensures the device remains adaptable as your needs evolve over time. The modularity of the STAX is a forward-thinking approach that emphasizes flexibility and long-term usability.

Core Specifications and Expandability

At the heart of the XDO STAX is the AMD Ryzen 7840U APU, built on AMD’s advanced Zen 4 architecture. This processor delivers powerful performance with:

8 cores and 16 threads, allowing efficient multitasking and smooth operation across demanding applications.

An integrated Radeon 780M GPU, providing solid graphics performance for gaming and multimedia tasks.

The device is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 6400 MT/s, making sure fast and responsive performance even under heavy workloads. Storage is equally impressive, with a 512GB 2242 M.2 SSD included in the base unit. For users requiring additional storage, the optional IO module offers an extra 2280 M.2 slot, making it easy to expand capacity as needed. This combination of high-speed memory and expandable storage ensures the STAX can handle a wide range of tasks with ease.

XDO STAX Hands On Review

Connectivity: Comprehensive and Flexible

The XDO STAX excels in connectivity, making it a versatile choice for both home and professional environments. The base unit includes a USB-C port that serves as both a power input and a display output, allowing single-cable operation with compatible monitors. For users requiring more extensive connectivity options, the optional IO module adds:

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports for connecting peripherals.

HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, supporting multi-monitor setups for enhanced productivity.

Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, making sure high-speed and reliable networking.

A 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones or speakers.

This broad range of ports ensures compatibility with a wide variety of devices, making the STAX suitable for diverse use cases, from office workstations to home entertainment systems.

Performance and Energy Efficiency

Despite its compact size, the XDO STAX delivers impressive performance across a variety of tasks. It is capable of handling 1080p gaming at medium to low settings, with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology enhancing frame rates for smoother gameplay. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities:

Geekbench 6 single-core score: 2,494.

Geekbench 6 multi-core score: 12,111.

3DMark Night Raid score: 28,000.

3DMark Time Spy score: 3,317.

In addition to its performance, the STAX is highly energy-efficient. It consumes just 9W at idle, 57W during typical gaming sessions, and peaks at 76W under maximum load. This efficiency not only reduces energy costs but also minimizes heat generation, contributing to the device’s effective thermal management.

Cooling and Thermal Management

The XDO STAX is equipped with an advanced cooling system that ensures consistent performance even during extended use. During gaming sessions, the device maintains an average temperature of around 70°C, with peaks reaching 79°C under heavy load. This effective thermal management prevents overheating and ensures the system remains reliable, even during demanding tasks.

Additional Features

The XDO STAX includes several thoughtful features that enhance its overall usability and appeal:

Single-cable operation simplifies setup and reduces desktop clutter, making it ideal for minimalist workspaces.

simplifies setup and reduces desktop clutter, making it ideal for minimalist workspaces. RGB lighting adds a modern aesthetic, cycling through a spectrum of colors to complement its sleek design (though the lighting is non-adjustable).

adds a modern aesthetic, cycling through a spectrum of colors to complement its sleek design (though the lighting is non-adjustable). Pre-installed Windows 11 provides a familiar and user-friendly operating system for productivity and entertainment.

provides a familiar and user-friendly operating system for productivity and entertainment. Compatibility with Steam OS offers flexibility for gaming enthusiasts who prefer a Linux-based platform.

These features make the STAX not only functional but also visually appealing, catering to users who value both performance and design.

Who Is the XDO STAX For?

The XDO STAX is a versatile device designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users. Its compact size and modular design make it particularly well-suited for:

Web browsing, productivity tasks, and office work.

4K video playback and multimedia editing, thanks to its powerful APU and expandable storage.

Moderate gaming at 1080p resolutions, with support for enhanced frame rates through FSR technology.

Whether you’re a professional looking for a portable workstation, a student in need of a space-saving PC, or a gamer seeking a compact yet capable system, the STAX offers a balanced mix of performance, flexibility, and convenience.

The XDO STAX: A Compact Powerhouse

The XDO STAX stands out as a modular mini PC that combines portability, performance, and customization. With its AMD Ryzen 7840U APU, expandable storage options, and robust connectivity features, it caters to a variety of use cases. Its energy efficiency, advanced cooling system, and additional features like RGB lighting and single-cable operation further enhance its appeal. For those seeking a compact yet powerful computing solution, the XDO STAX is a compelling choice that delivers both functionality and adaptability.

