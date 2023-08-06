Khadas Mind modular mini PC and portable workstation

Introducing the Khadas Mind, a powerful modular mini PC that provides both a compact size and impressive performance. This device is not just a mini PC, but a powerful workstation that fits in the palm of your hand offering both a modular design easy portability wherever you really need to work or play.

The Khadas Mind is powered by a 12-core 16-thread x86 CPU, making it a formidable contender in the realm of high-performance computing. Despite its small size, this modular mini PC packs a punch with its Raptor Lake Intel Core i7 1360p, 12 cores 16 threads, four performance cores up to 5 gigahertz and eight efficiency cores up to 3.7 gigahertz.

“This ultimate solution combines both extreme computing power and unparalleled portability. Smaller than a laptop, its compact size lets you carry it in your pocket or handbag. In addition, the modular design is capable of adapting to all your different needs. Mind is your next-gen portable workstation.”

The powerful computer will soon be available to purchase via crowdfunding and super early bird offers will be available. If you are interested in purchasing one of the first of the production line jump over to the official website where you can register your details.

Modular mini PC

What sets the Khadas Mind apart is its modularity. This feature allows users to expand the device with several different accessories, such as an I/O add-on that significantly enhances the mini PC’s I/O capabilities. Other accessories include a laptop module and a discrete graphics module which houses an RTX 4060m.

In terms of specifications, the Khadas Mind is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1360P chip, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, LPDDR5 32G 5200Mbps memory, and two M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs for storage. It also has a built-in 5.55-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery and comes with a 65W USB-C Power Adapter.

The Khadas Mind is the thinnest 12-core 16-thread modular mini PC currently available on the market. It comes equipped with two USB-C ports, a full-size HDMI 2.0 Port, and two full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The device also features a proprietary mine link board for connecting to all of their accessories.

Khadas Mind portable workstation

This modular mini PC is not just about power and performance, it also offers convenience. The device comes with a USB-C charging cable and a 65-watt PD charger. It also has a built-in Intel Iris xci GPU with 96 execution units that’ll run at 1500 megahertz, 32 gigabytes of LP DDR5 Ram at 5200 megahertz, and supports two m.2 SSDs.

The Khadas Mind also boasts Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a small built-in lithium battery that offers up to five hours of sleep. It performs well in benchmarks and can run games like Skyrim, CS go, Street Fighter 6, Injustice 2, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Cyberpunk 2077 at varying settings and resolutions.

While the device could benefit from having USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 directly on the main module for connecting an e-gpu, the Khadas Mind remains a powerful and versatile modular mini PC that offers great performance and modularity for its size.

The Khadas Mind supports up to four displays simultaneously and can expand HDMI output through Mind Link. It also has a variety of connections and expansions, including USB-C and HDMI 2.0.

Weighing just 0.99 pounds and measuring 5.75 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches, this modular mini PC is compact and lightweight. It operates at a voltage of 110V-240V and a maximum continuous power of 65W.

The Khadas Mind comes with a 1-year warranty for the entire machine, 2 years for core components, and 1 year for batteries. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with built-in apps like Windows Office 365, Microsoft Edge, and Mind App. Its compact size, high performance, and modularity make it a versatile device suitable for a variety of tasks. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or a tech enthusiast, the Khadas Mind is a modular mini PC worth considering.

Source: ETA Prime : Khadas Mind



