What is Thunderbolt 4 and why it matters

When it comes to computer connectivity there are so many different terms, cables and connections that have been released over the years. Although in more recent years the number of connections you need to be aware of has definitely reduced with USB, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C making up this shortened list. But what is Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and how does it fit in our current world of cables ports and communication? This quick guide will provide an overview of the main features of Thunderbolt 4, it speed, versatility and efficiency.

4 cables in one connection

At the writing of this article Thunderbolt 4 is the latest generation of Thunderbolt and offers a wealth of advancements over other modes of connectivity. Thunderbolt is a hardware interface developed by Intel in collaboration with Apple. This technology combines data transfer, video output, and charging into a single connector, drastically simplifying the process of connecting devices.

A quick overview of what Thunderbolt 4 is and its benefits

It supports a data transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps, that’s twice the speed of the USB 3.2.

It can connect to two 4K displays or one 8K display simultaneously, providing a seamless high-resolution experience.

It supports charging up to 100W for laptop and 15W for accessories, making it a one-stop solution for power needs.

Thunderbolt 4 specifications

Bitrate: Thunderbolt 4 supports a bidirectional data transfer rate of 40 Gbit/s, which is the same as Thunderbolt 3. However, Thunderbolt 4 increases the minimum data transfer bandwidth from 16 Gbps (Thunderbolt 3) to 32 Gbps, providing assurance of higher speeds​​.

It supports 4× PCI Express 3.0, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB4​.

Display Support : Thunderbolt 4 requires support for either dual 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, whereas Thunderbolt 3 only required support for one 4K monitor​.

Thunderbolt 4 supports accessories with up to four Thunderbolt ports, compared to two ports with Thunderbolt 3 technology​.

Thunderbolt 4 requires laptop charging of up to 100W on at least one computer port. Both Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 ports provide 15W power to all Thunderbolt accessories and can also be used to charge smartphones​​.

A connected accessory like a keyboard or mouse can wake a computer from sleep mode over a Thunderbolt 4 interface​1​.

Thunderbolt 4 is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 devices, allowing cross-generational computers and accessories to be connected interchangeably​​.

Thunderbolt 4 requires Intel VT-D-based direct memory access (DMA) protection or equivalent, which was optional in Thunderbolt 3. This security feature helps ensure that accessories connected through a Thunderbolt port can only access data for their specific workloads by isolating data in memory​.

Both Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 technologies are compatible with the USB4 specification, which allows users to use Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 products with USB4 ports​​.

Why Thunderbolt 4 matters

It’s easy to overlook the importance of a connection interface, but Thunderbolt 4 has a huge impact on everyday computing. Here are a few reasons why it matters:

Efficiency : Thunderbolt 4 provides a streamlined solution for connecting multiple devices, reducing clutter and improving efficiency. It eliminates the need for multiple cables, which can be a significant benefit for people working in tight spaces or who frequently travel with their devices.

With a data transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps, Thunderbolt 4 can significantly reduce the time it takes to transfer large files, improving productivity for professionals who work with high-definition videos or large data sets.

Thunderbolt 4 is backward compatible with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB-C, meaning it can be used with a wide range of existing devices. This versatility is particularly valuable in a time when there are many different types of devices and connection standards.

The ability to connect to high-resolution displays and power demanding peripherals without compromise makes Thunderbolt 4 a superior choice for professionals in fields such as graphic design, video editing, and 3D modeling.

In essence, Thunderbolt 4 is a leap forward in the evolution of connectivity. Its speed, efficiency, and versatility can significantly enhance the user experience, whether for personal use or professional applications.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that Thunderbolt 4 will play a significant role in shaping the future of connectivity. As the boundaries between desktop and mobile computing continue to blur, the need for versatile, high-speed interfaces will only increase. Thunderbolt with its unparalleled combination of speed, efficiency, and versatility, is well-positioned to meet these evolving needs.

So, next time you’re shopping for a new device, don’t overlook the significance of the humble connection interface. Whether you’re a professional needing to transfer large files quickly, a creative looking for the best visual experience, or simply someone who values an efficient, clutter-free workspace, this combination of connections could make a big difference.

Remember, the future of computing is not just about the devices we use, but also how we connect them. And that’s why Thunderbolt 4 matters. If you would like to learn more about what Thunderbolt 4 is and it specifications jump over to the official Intel website where more information is available.



