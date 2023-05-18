What’s the difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt

If you are wondering what the difference is between USB-C and Thunderbolt, this guide has all the details and can answer your questions about the two types of connectors and cables. Universal Serial Bus Type-C, often simply referred to as USB-C, and Thunderbolt represent two different and widely used standards for connectors and cables. Both serve as crucial components in the realm of digital technology, primarily functioning to transmit data and power between various devices and systems.

The USB-C connector, a development of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard, is a relatively recent addition to the connector family, featuring a small, reversible plug that has quickly become the new standard for most types of data transfer and power delivery applications. Its universal nature and compatibility with a myriad of devices make it a popular choice for manufacturers and consumers alike.

Thunderbolt, on the other hand, is a hardware interface that was initially developed by Intel in collaboration with Apple. It is known for its remarkable data transmission speeds, which far outstrip those achievable with USB-C. Due to its high-speed capabilities, Thunderbolt is particularly favored in professional environments where transferring large amounts of data quickly is paramount, such as in video editing or heavy data processing tasks.

What is USB-C

USB-C, or USB Type-C, is a type of USB (Universal Serial Bus) connector. USB-C is a standard for connectors and cables used to transmit both data and power. USB-C is reversible, which means that, unlike previous USB types, you can plug it in either way.

Here are some key features of USB-C:

Size: USB-C is smaller than its predecessor, USB Type-A, which makes it more suitable for smaller devices like smartphones and tablets.

USB-C is smaller than its predecessor, USB Type-A, which makes it more suitable for smaller devices like smartphones and tablets. Speed: USB-C can support different versions of the USB standard, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and USB 3.1 Gen 2. Depending on the standard it’s supporting, the speed can vary from 480 Mbps (USB 2.0) to 10 Gbps (USB 3.1 Gen 2).

USB-C can support different versions of the USB standard, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and USB 3.1 Gen 2. Depending on the standard it’s supporting, the speed can vary from 480 Mbps (USB 2.0) to 10 Gbps (USB 3.1 Gen 2). Power: USB-C can deliver up to 100 watts of power, which is enough to charge a laptop.

USB-C can deliver up to 100 watts of power, which is enough to charge a laptop. Versatility: USB-C can transmit data, video, and audio. A single cable could be used to connect your device to a variety of peripherals, including monitors, external drives, and printers.

What is Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt is a hardware interface that connects external peripherals to a computer. It was developed by Intel and Apple. Thunderbolt 3 and onwards it uses the same connector as USB-C.

Here are some key features of Thunderbolt:

Speed: Thunderbolt is significantly faster than USB-C. Thunderbolt 3 supports speeds up to 40 Gbps, and the latest version, Thunderbolt 4, maintains these speed capabilities while enforcing stricter hardware requirements for a more consistent user experience.

Thunderbolt is significantly faster than USB-C. Thunderbolt 3 supports speeds up to 40 Gbps, and the latest version, Thunderbolt 4, maintains these speed capabilities while enforcing stricter hardware requirements for a more consistent user experience. Daisy Chaining: One of the key features of Thunderbolt is the ability to daisy chain up to six devices, which means you can connect them one after the other in a series. This can greatly reduce cable clutter.

One of the key features of Thunderbolt is the ability to daisy chain up to six devices, which means you can connect them one after the other in a series. This can greatly reduce cable clutter. Power: Like USB-C, Thunderbolt can also deliver up to 100 watts of power.

Like USB-C, Thunderbolt can also deliver up to 100 watts of power. Display Support: Thunderbolt 3 can support two 4K monitors at 60Hz, or one 5K monitor at 60Hz. Thunderbolt 4 can support up to two 4K displays or one 8K display.

Difference between. Thunderbolt and USB-C

There are a number of differences between Thunderbolt and USB-C, this includes the speed of data transfer, compatibility, and more, you can see the key differences between the two standards below.

Speed: The main difference between the two is speed. While USB-C can transfer data up to 10 Gbps (for USB 3.1 Gen 2), Thunderbolt 3 can transfer data up to 40 Gbps.

The main difference between the two is speed. While USB-C can transfer data up to 10 Gbps (for USB 3.1 Gen 2), Thunderbolt 3 can transfer data up to 40 Gbps. Cost: Thunderbolt cables and devices tend to be more expensive than USB-C. This is because of the higher data transfer rates and the ability to daisy-chain devices.

Thunderbolt cables and devices tend to be more expensive than USB-C. This is because of the higher data transfer rates and the ability to daisy-chain devices. Compatibility: USB-C ports can be used with USB-C cables as well as Thunderbolt 3 cables, but Thunderbolt ports are needed to get the full functionality of Thunderbolt cables.

USB-C ports can be used with USB-C cables as well as Thunderbolt 3 cables, but Thunderbolt ports are needed to get the full functionality of Thunderbolt cables. Display Support: Thunderbolt supports more displays and higher resolution displays compared to USB-C.

Thunderbolt supports more displays and higher resolution displays compared to USB-C. Daisy Chaining: Thunderbolt supports daisy chaining, but USB-C does not.

