Why Gamers Are Skipping the Steam Deck OLED for This $450 Handheld

The Steam Deck OLED has set a high standard for handheld gaming, but its steep price, starting at $749 for the 512GB model and climbing to $949 for the 1TB version, places it out of reach for many gamers. Even used models remain costly, often priced between $600 and $720. Recognizing this challenge, ETA Prime highlights the Lenovo Legion Go S as a more affordable alternative. While it lacks the OLED screen of the Steam Deck, the Legion Go S compensates with better performance, thanks to its Ryzen Z2 Go APU and 120Hz IPS display, all at a significantly lower price point of $450 to $550 on the secondhand market.

In this guide, you’ll explore how the Lenovo Legion Go S stacks up against the Steam Deck OLED in key areas like performance, display quality and battery life. Learn about its emulation capabilities, which make it a versatile option for retro gaming enthusiasts and understand the trade-offs, such as the absence of an OLED display and its reliance on Windows. Whether you’re prioritizing raw power or seeking a budget-friendly gaming device, this breakdown will help you weigh the pros and cons of the Legion Go S as a viable alternative.

What Makes the Lenovo Legion Go S a Standout Option?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Steam Deck OLED is praised for its advancements but is priced steeply, starting at $749 for the 512GB model and $949 for the 1TB version, making it less accessible for budget-conscious gamers.

The Lenovo Legion Go S offers a more affordable alternative, with secondhand prices ranging from $450 to $550, while delivering superior performance with its Ryzen Z2 Go APU and 120Hz IPS display.

In terms of performance, the Legion Go S outshines the Steam Deck OLED with 12 RDNA2 GPU compute units, a 120Hz refresh rate and better support for demanding games and emulation tasks.

The Legion Go S provides up to 5 hours and 45 minutes of battery life in low-power mode, though higher performance settings reduce battery longevity, offering flexibility based on gaming needs.

While the Legion Go S lacks an OLED display and runs on Windows by default, its affordability, power and versatility make it a strong contender for gamers prioritizing performance over display quality.

The Lenovo Legion Go S is a cost-effective handheld gaming device that delivers excellent value for its price. On the secondhand market, it is available for $450 to $550, making it significantly more affordable than the Steam Deck OLED. Despite its lower price, the Legion Go S doesn’t compromise on essential features. Key highlights include:

An 8-inch 120Hz IPS display with variable refresh rate technology, making sure smooth and responsive visuals.

with variable refresh rate technology, making sure smooth and responsive visuals. A Ryzen Z2 Go APU built on the Zen 3+ architecture, offering better CPU and GPU performance compared to the Steam Deck OLED’s older Zen 2 APU.

These features make the Legion Go S a compelling choice for gamers seeking high performance without exceeding their budget.

Performance: Legion Go S vs Steam Deck OLED

When comparing raw performance, the Lenovo Legion Go S has a clear edge. Its Ryzen Z2 Go APU features 12 RDNA2 GPU compute units, surpassing the Steam Deck OLED’s 8 RDNA2 units. This translates to better graphics performance, particularly in demanding games. Additionally, the Legion Go S supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother gaming experience compared to the Steam Deck OLED’s 90Hz display.

Both devices come equipped with 16GB of RAM and support M.2 SSD upgrades, making sure they can handle modern gaming demands. However, the Legion Go S’s more advanced hardware gives it an advantage in performance-intensive scenarios, making it a better choice for gamers who prioritize power.

Find more information on Steam Deck by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Gaming and Emulation: A Versatile Performer

The Lenovo Legion Go S excels not only in gaming but also in emulation, making it a versatile option for a wide range of users. Its higher wattage support allows it to handle demanding AAA titles and advanced emulation tasks with ease. Whether you’re playing graphically intensive games or emulating older consoles like the PS3, GameCube, Wii, or PS2, the Legion Go S delivers a smooth and reliable experience.

Moreover, the device performs well at higher resolutions, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value visual fidelity alongside performance. This versatility ensures that the Legion Go S appeals to both casual gamers and enthusiasts who enjoy exploring a variety of gaming options.

Battery Life: Balancing Power and Longevity

Battery life is a critical factor for handheld gaming devices and the Lenovo Legion Go S strikes a reasonable balance between power and longevity. Here’s what you can expect:

Up to 5 hours and 45 minutes of battery life in low-power mode, ideal for indie games or emulation.

of battery life in low-power mode, ideal for indie games or emulation. Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes of battery life when running AAA games at a 15W TDP.

While higher TDP settings enhance performance, they also reduce battery life. This trade-off requires users to adjust settings based on their gaming priorities, offering flexibility to balance power consumption and playtime.

Trade-Offs to Consider

While the Lenovo Legion Go S offers impressive performance and affordability, it does come with a few trade-offs that are worth considering:

The absence of an OLED display is a notable drawback. The Steam Deck OLED’s screen provides vibrant colors and deep blacks , which the Legion Go S’s IPS display cannot fully replicate.

is a notable drawback. The Steam Deck OLED’s screen provides and , which the Legion Go S’s IPS display cannot fully replicate. The Legion Go S runs on Windows by default, which may not deliver the same streamlined gaming experience as Steam OS. However, users have the option to manually install Steam OS if they prefer.

These factors may influence your decision, particularly if display quality or operating system preferences are high on your list of priorities.

A Worthy Alternative for Budget-Conscious Gamers

For gamers who find the Steam Deck OLED’s price prohibitive, the Lenovo Legion Go S stands out as a compelling alternative. It offers superior performance, better emulation capabilities and a more accessible price point, especially in the secondhand market. While it lacks the premium OLED display, its combination of power and affordability makes it an excellent choice for those who prioritize performance over display quality.

If you’re in search of a cost-effective handheld gaming solution, the Lenovo Legion Go S deserves serious consideration. Its ability to deliver high performance at a lower price ensures that it remains a strong contender in the handheld gaming market, offering a practical and versatile option for gamers on a budget.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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