MSI B760 Intel Raptor motherboards benchmarked

At CES 2023 this week MSI has been showcasing its new hardware and has unveiled its latest MSI B760 motherboards specifically designed and manufactured to support the 13th Generation Intel Raptor processors. Later today, in a few hours time MSI will be benchmarking the Intel 13th Gen non-K on the MSI B760 motherboards for your viewing pleasure via the embedded video below.

The new motherboards bring support for PCIe 5.0 on the B760 chipset brings next-gen PCIe bandwidth to the mainstream and MSI has confirmed that every MSI B760 Gaming Motherboard will come equipped with a Lightning Gen 5 PCIe slot.

“Although enthusiasts and hardcore gamers have loved hopping to Intel’s 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors on the powerful Z790 platform, we know there are many gamers and power users who want more options. With that in mind, we, at MSI are pleased to unveil a range of B760 motherboards at CES 2023!”

Benchmarking Intel 13th Gen non-K on MSI B760

“In this live stream we are benchmarking the latest intel 13th Gen Non-K processor on our New MSI B760 Line up! Ruud and Michiel wil put these motherboards to the test and show you the latest features that they have to offer.”

“Thanks to Intel’s support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, B760 motherboards will offer DDR4 as well as DDR5 variants. Not only does this allow gamers on a budget to shave costs wherever possible, but it also leaves the door open for power users and gamers who want a next-gen system that’s DDR5 ready.”

Source : MSI





