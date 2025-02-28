Framework Ryzen MAX+ 395 Modular Desktop Mini PC Unveiled

Framework has expanded its range from just modular laptop systems, adding a new Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 DIY Mini PC to its range and the world of modular computing systems. Designed for enthusiasts and professionals alike, this compact yet powerful system combines innovative hardware with a modular design, offering unparalleled flexibility and performance. By allowing users to customize their computing experience, it stands out as a versatile solution for demanding workloads. However, its premium pricing starting from $1,099, positions it as a niche product, appealing primarily to those who prioritize adaptability and high-end performance.

But, let’s be real—power and flexibility often come at a cost, and this system is no exception. With its premium price tag, it’s clear that the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 isn’t for everyone. However, for those who crave a high-performance machine that can be tailored to their unique needs and preferences, this DIY mini PC might just be the perfect fit. In the sections ahead, we’ll dive into what makes this modular marvel stand out, from its impressive specs to its innovative design, helping you decide if it’s worth the investment.

Framework Modular Desktop Mini PC

High-Performance Hardware for Demanding Workloads

At the heart of the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max processor lineup, which is available in two configurations:

The Ryzen AI Max 385, equipped with 32GB of integrated RAM.

The Ryzen AI Max Plus 395, offering configurations of 64GB or 128GB of RAM.

The integration of RAM directly into the APU enhances overall system performance by reducing latency and improving efficiency. However, this design choice eliminates the possibility of upgrading the RAM in the future, making it essential for users to carefully select their desired configuration at the time of purchase.

For graphics, the Max Plus 395 is powered by the Radeon 860s GPU, which delivers performance comparable to the RTX 4070 laptop GPU or the RX 7600 desktop GPU. With a sustained thermal design power (TDP) of 120W and a boost capability of up to 140W, this system is well-suited for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming, video editing, 3D rendering, and AI-driven applications.

The combination of powerful processing capabilities and advanced graphics ensures that the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 can handle even the most demanding workloads with ease, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts who require top-tier performance.

Modularity: The Framework Advantage

One of the standout features of the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 is its modular design, which provides users with the ability to customize and adapt the system to their specific needs. The expansion card system is a key component of this modularity, offering a wide range of connectivity options that can be tailored to suit various use cases. Supported expansion modules include:

USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile device connectivity.

MicroSD card readers for photographers and content creators.

Ethernet connectivity for stable and high-speed networking.

Other specialized modules to meet unique requirements.

This level of customization extends beyond functionality to aesthetics. Users can choose from options such as black or translucent side panels, a carrying handle for enhanced portability, and customizable front tiles to create a visually distinctive and personalized system. These features not only enhance the device’s practicality but also allow users to express their individual style.

The modularity of the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 ensures that it remains a future-proof investment, capable of adapting to evolving technology and user needs over time.

Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 DIY Mini PC

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 offers an extensive array of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals. The rear panel includes:

USB-A and USB 4 ports for high-speed data transfer.

HDMI and dual DisplayPorts for multi-monitor setups.

5GB Ethernet for fast and reliable networking.

A 3.5mm audio jack for audio input and output.

In addition to the rear I/O ports, the system features front expansion slots that allow users to further customize their connectivity options. This flexibility makes the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 suitable for a variety of professional and personal applications, from content creation and gaming to office productivity and multimedia consumption.

The inclusion of both standard and customizable connectivity options ensures that the system can meet the diverse needs of its users, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of scenarios.

Compact Design with DIY Assembly

Despite its impressive hardware capabilities, the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 maintains a compact 4.5L form factor, making it an excellent choice for users with limited desk space or those seeking a portable computing solution. Its small size does not compromise its performance, as it is designed to deliver high-end capabilities in a space-efficient package.

The DIY assembly process is another notable feature of this system. Framework provides detailed instructions on its website, allowing users to assemble and configure their PC with confidence. Even individuals with limited technical expertise can successfully build their system, thanks to the straightforward and user-friendly design. This approach not only enables users to take control of their computing experience but also fosters a deeper understanding of the hardware.

The combination of a compact design and DIY assembly makes the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 an appealing option for a broad audience, from tech enthusiasts to professionals who value both performance and portability.

Premium Pricing Reflects Premium Features

The Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 is priced to reflect its advanced features and modular design. Pricing tiers include:

$1,099 for the base model with the Ryzen AI Max 385 and 32GB of RAM.

$1,599 for the Max Plus 395 with 64GB of RAM.

$1,999 for the Max Plus 395 with 128GB of RAM.

For users who opt for additional customization and upgrades, the total cost can exceed $2,000. While this pricing may place the system out of reach for some, it aligns with the premium components and extensive customization options offered by the device. The Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 is clearly targeted at enthusiasts and professionals who are willing to invest in a high-performance, modular computing solution.

Availability and Versatility

Pre-orders for the Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 are currently open, with shipping expected to begin in Q3. Its combination of high performance, modularity, and customization makes it a compelling choice for users who value flexibility and adaptability in their computing solutions. While its premium pricing may limit its appeal to a specific audience, the system’s advanced features and future-proof design ensure that it remains a strong contender in the modular computing market.

The Framework Desktop Ryzen Max+ 395 DIY Mini PC represents a significant advancement in compact and modular computing. Its blend of powerful hardware, extensive customization options, and compact design caters to a wide range of users, from professionals to tech enthusiasts, who demand both performance and flexibility.

