Framework modular laptop transformed into tablet

The modular and very unique Framework laptop and its components have been modified unofficially into a modular tablet. Due to its modular laptop design the components can be reassembled into a variety of different systems such as cyberdecks and desktop computers.

Now Instructables member “whatthefilament” have published details of their build an a walk through on how to assemble the 3D Printable Tablet Case for Framework Laptop using a selection of 3D printed components which are also available to download and print if you have access to a 3D printer.

Modular tablet

“The ethos for this project being is to make as few changes as possible to convert a Framework Laptop to a tablet form factor. In this case, I’ve used as many OEM Framework parts as possible. The whole thing is held together with M3 fasteners and heat set inserts. The case is 317.2mm x 224mm x 24.6mm, so you will need a printer that can accommodate that size. I printed mine on a Voron 2.4 350mm. To install a wifi antenna in the tablet, you will need to remove the antenna from the OEM antenna bracket. After the antennas have been removed from the OEM bracket, they can be placed in the back case.”

“The audio board is mounted on the left of the mainboard, as highlighted in RED; it is secured with 2 M3 x 4mm screws. While not necessary, it is highly recommended to compress the case detection switch with Kapton tape. You can see this highlighted in YELLOW in the picture above. While you can use any tape to compress the switch, it is recommended to use Kapton as the adhesive will not break down due to the heat produced by the mainboard. If you do not compress this switch, the board will flash red whenever it is turned on.”

