Framework modular laptop pre-orders open in more European countries

Today the creators of the unique Framework modular laptop have announced they are expanding availability and pre-ordering is now available in Ireland, Austria, and the Netherlands. The new locations follow-on from preorders already available in UK, Germany, and France. To place a preorder you only require to place a fully refundable €100 deposit with the balance being collected just before shipping sometime during March 2022

The Framework modular laptop can be powered by a number of different options including i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7, and i7-1185G7 CPUs, up to 4TB of storage and 64GB of memory, Windows or the option of no OS, and the full set of Expansion Cards. Prices start from $749 for the DIY edition and the Framework Laptop start from $999.

“Finally, a notebook designed to last. Thin, light, and high-performance, and also upgradeable, customizable, and repairable in unprecedented ways. The Framework Laptop is available in three configurations of Intel 11th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors along with a range of memory, storage, and Expansion Card options.”

Framework modular laptop

Processor Options

i5-1135G7 (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

i7-1165G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)

i7-1185G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz)

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Storage

256GB NVMe SSD

512GB NVMe SSD

1TB NVMe SSD

Memory

8GB DDR4-3200 (1x8GB)

16GB DDR4-3200 (2x8GB)

32GB DDR4-3200 (2x16GB)

Connectivity

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6 with vPro, Bluetooth 5.2

Weight & Dimensions

1.3kg

15.85mm x 296.63mm x 228.98mm

“Today, we’re expanding availability of the Framework Laptop to a little more of the world. We’re bringing the Framework Marketplace to the UK and Europe soon. Laptop orders ship directly from Taiwan, a short truck ride away from our factory, and we’re setting up a service and fulfillment center in Germany to enable quicker shipping on future Marketplace orders. Meanwhile in the US and Canada, you can now combine a Framework Laptop and Marketplace items like Orange and Grey Bezels and new keyboards within a single order to get free shipping, with all of it shipping fully carbon-offset within a few days from inventory in New Jersey.”

“Local language keyboards (including English International in ANSI for the Netherlands) and compatible power adapters are also available for every new country we enter. To make ordering easier in the Netherlands, we also enabled support for iDeal and SEPA payment methods in addition to credit and debit cards, and we’ll be bringing this to the rest of Europe soon. If you’re outside of the regions we currently support, you can help us prioritize our international rollout by registering your interest on our locales page.”

For more details, configuration options and pricing for the modular Framework laptop jump over to the official website and online store by following the link below.

Source : FW

