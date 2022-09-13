Synology opens new online accessory store in the US

Synology has this week announced the opening of its new online accessory store in the US with plans to roll out further expansion to other countries and regions in the near future. The new Synology accessory store is now available to residents of the United States and offers an official platform for customers to purchase Synology accessories and spare parts such as add-in networking cards, memory modules, rail kits, and other official Synology components for their devices.

Synology online accessory store

“We’re excited for the launch of our new store as it allows users to quickly find and purchase official Synology parts and accessories on our website,” said Rosiel Lee, Director at Synology Inc. “This move shows our commitment to providing our customers with a seamless after-sales experience and long-term product support.”

“Free standard shipping is offered on all orders over US$100 to the continental United States (excl., Alaska, and Hawaii). All buyers benefit from a 30-day return policy, streamlined technical support, product replacements through their Synology Accounts, and optional next-day delivery.”

“Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.”

Source : Synology

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals