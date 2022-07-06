Synology C2 Backup for macOS and OneDrive announced

Synology has this week announced its direct-to-cloud data protection solution C2 Backup now supports macOS and Microsoft OneDrive. The C2 Backup service and software are part of the Synology C2 Cloud ecosystem, providing protection and restoration for an unlimited number of desktops and laptops through full-device backups of Windows and Mac systems.

Support for macOS’ built-in Migration Assistant tool, available later in the year, will allow users to seamlessly restore all their information to the same system or another Mac device. Mac and Microsoft 365 backup support is now available for all new and existing C2 Backup users.

Synology C2 Backup

“Leveraging native snapshot capabilities found in macOS, C2 Backup makes more reliable and consistent backup copies to ensure complete protection of employee devices, including applications and system configurations. Thanks to Time Machine integration, C2 Backup quickly tracks any changes, achieving high backup efficiency without dragging system performance.

C2 Backup has also added the capability to back up all your crucial data stored on Microsoft OneDrive for Business. Businesses that use Microsoft 365 for cloud storage can now protect data including employee accounts, Microsoft 365 Exchange mail data, and files in OneDrive with scheduled daily backups and file-level restoration. C2 Backup for Microsoft 365 uses incremental backup technology that uploads only changed data blocks after the initial backup, both saving time and reducing the storage capacity used.”

Synology C2 virtual user event

“Synology also announced Synology C2’s virtual user event to be premiered on July 14th, 2022. The first-ever annual user event of Synology C2 cloud, the Synology Cloud Engage 2022, will introduce Synology C2’s key features and solutions covering personal data protection, endpoint & service protection, as well as the infrastructure of data.”

Source : Synology

